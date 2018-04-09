Uhuru, Raila deal should address top priority areas

Caroline Gaita

The dust seems to have settled on the famous President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga handshake. It has been discussed, dissected and analysed. Its ramifications continue to be felt, the latest twist being the removal of Moses Wetang’ula as the Leader of Minority in the Senate.

It is also encouraging that, except for some leaders who felt betrayed by the move, the leadership across the political divide has largely endorsed the gesture. The process has also received goodwill and support from Kenyans keen on a national healing.

Amid the noise and opinion, it is easy to forget what got us here. The 2017 election was one of our worst. Buoyed by social media and the role of data miners such as Cambridge Analytica, the election was marked by ethnic divisions, violence, political gerrymandering and grandstanding. Lives were lost, families disrupted and the economy hurt.

Whereas we have made tremendous legal and institutional reforms since the 2007/8 post-election violence, some key agendas seem to have aborted half way. Agendas I-III which included expansion of government to accommodate Opposition were summarily addressed while the all-important Agenda IV on historical injustices was either abandoned or conveniently forgotten. But like the good history teacher, we are not presented with a great opportunity to deal with these issues.

Going forward, there are key issues that the team identified by the two principals must address. Inclusivity must be the starting point. The envisaged framework for engagement must not lose sight of the fact that politics of division, negative ethnicity, skewed development and inequitable distribution of resources has largely contributed to the cycle of violence. The process must, therefore, be open to citizen participation and needs and should not be centred on the political elite and their interests.

To fully realise the letter and spirit of our Constitution, hailed as one of the most progressive, all efforts must be made to ensure that the rule of law is adhered to. Since last year’s election, we have witnessed high-levels of impunity and disregard of the rule of law, including disregard for court rulings, excessive police brutality and extrajudicial killings. This needs to stop. To achieve this, the much needed police reforms, local level safety and security structures need to be enhanced to ensure security for all.

It is heartening to note that the two leaders identified the critical role that devolution can play in addressing some of the historical grievances of marginalisation and inequality, the initial lack of capacity and governance deficits notwithstanding.

As the President moves to implement the Big Four agenda, it is important to note that three of the four sectors in the agenda are devolved functions. Insufficient funding and mismanagement of resources at the county level are a concern. County-based conversations, citizen participation and reforms that are people-driven must be at the centre of informing policy reforms that will make devolution work and deliver its promise in full. The framework must, therefore, address measures that strengthen devolution to address marginalisation and inequalities.

The task force has its work cut out. To sustainably spearhead the conversation and herald Kenya to a path of dignity, prosperity and security, it would do well to reach out to religious, civil society, youth, media and professional organisations that have been involved in the peace and dialogue processes. The National Mediation Forum which brings together stakeholders from this sector has proposed an inclusive process which, if adopted, would ensure a people-centred healing process.

This is the only path towards the Kenya we want. A just, cohesive, prosperous and peaceful Kenya. This is the Kenya that we should bequeath our children.

—The writer is a communication and governance professional

