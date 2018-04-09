Raila is not out to scuttle DP Ruto’s 2022 bid

I have been following the 2022 succession debate which continues to dominate the political discourses after President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for his final term in office last year.

The handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga has taken the campaign a notch higher with the key allies of Deputy President William Ruto taking advantage of the fallout in the National Super Alliance (Nasa) to market his presidential bid.

After Raila agreed to work with Uhuru, his co-principals accused him of betrayal, saying that he did not consult them. “We are not opposed to national dialogue and in fact, it is us who initiated this process. However, the decision by Raila violated the provisions of the coalition agreement that recognised the four of us as equal principals and the Summit to be the top decision-making organ,” said the four principals. Raila’s sole decision to meet the President demonstrated he wanted us to know he was our boss and we were not “mature” enough to play in his league”.

A few days later, the trio announced they have isolated Raila, and were now charting their own political paths. This brings me to the question. Can they make any political move worth talking about without Raila?

The Ruto team meanwhile is mainly targeting Raila strongholds in Coast and Western regions. One would have expected them to start with Nyanza. How come they are yet to visit the region? Well, some leaders from the region have been firing warning shots to the DP that they will not allow him to raid Raila’s home turf. “You are not welcome here without Raila’s permission”.

It is worth noting the DP has been accompanying his allies in most of these rallies. Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is one such key figures from Central Kenya who has come out strongly to support Ruto’s bid.

A few weeks ago, he was quoted as saying: “We support the peace deal between President Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but we do not trust the latter. When you pray, don’t close your eyes”. This is message he would send. Hon Raila should be watched all the times. You never know, he could change and start fighting our President. We know his history and he has the potential to bring down the house of Jubilee.

Did this confirm the allies are suspicious the unity pact could work against Ruto’s 2022 succession plans? Does Ruto share their sentiments? Yes, the DP would always avoid getting involved in the politics and instead urge the leaders to support and help President Uhuru to achieve his Big Four agenda and build a cohesive and united country.

Here, the DP would read a similar script to that of the President but the question is: Can the allies rally behind him without his blessings?

For me, the fears that Raila would scuttle Ruto’s bid are misplaced. Let me explain why. First, I doubt Raila will run for President in 2022 and even if he opts to do so, he does not stand a chance of winning. The age factor and the fact he has unsuccessfully contested four presidential elections and lost would work against him.

Secondly, I don’t see Raila throwing his weight behind any of his former co-principals in Nasa. In fact, it is widely believed his decision to keep the principals in darkness when he met the President and the behind-the-scene role he is said to have played in the ouster of Moses Wetang’ula as Senate Minority Leader was meant to achieve that goal. He wanted to wriggle himself out of the coalition’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) he had signed compelling him to support Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in 2022 General Election.

President Uhuru is on record promising to support Ruto’s bid. Therefore, I disagree with those making claims that Raila is out to scuttle DP’s plans. The President knows Raila better than most of them.

For now, I would urge the Ruto’s allies to embrace Uhuru’s latest call to shun constant politicking for development sake. If they do that, Ruto stands a high chance of having an easy ride in 2022.

The writer is a political analyst and blogger.