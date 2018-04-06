Kirinyaga man Sh10m richer after lucky Lotto strike

A 68-year-old man from Kirinyaga County is swimming in riches after bagging a Sh 10 million fortune courtesy of fast-rising gaming company firm, Lotto. Last weekend was not an ordinary one for Anthony Wachira Mbagi as this was when he became Lotto’s Easter Power Draw winner and the latest millionaire in the company’s rich history.

Mbagi had other games tied to Kenya’s gaming history, a healthy run, inclusive of the Kenya Charity Sweepstake before switching to Kenya’s most popular and winning lottery, Lotto.

Being a game of money, Mbagi’s intent was to win money and win big money at that, with the Sh100 million Jackpot being at the centre of his Lotto ambition.

An elderly Kenyan by any standards having being born in 1950, Mbagi continued to play Lotto inspired by the belief that history is made not by the young or old but by those committed to making a positive difference regardless of their age.

Mbagi, who won his big prize by the Power-draw raffle, is now the pride of Kirinyaga. As the main winner of the night during Lotto’s draw, Mbagi was happy to add winning the Easter Power-draw to his multiple life milestones inclusive of an extensive career of over 35 years working within the government services division, which enabled him to support his four children, who are now all grown up.

He rejoiced at the fact that he was able to share the journey of successfully parenting with his wife who regrettably passed on in 2014 to cancer.

He intends to use a portion of his earnings to clear any outstanding debt and establish a legacy in his wife’s name along with his for future generations. In the meantime, George Murage Githinji entered into the annals of Lotto’s history after he won Sh1 million in the regular draw.