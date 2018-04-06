Incorporate indigenous knowledge in conservation

Maundu Muli

The importance of indigenous knowledge (IK) for environmental governance is increasingly recognised by researchers and practitioners.

IK is key factor in the development of local cultures critical for forest conservation. Both indigenous and global knowledge are substantial in facilitating effective forest governance.

Indigenous knowledge is a local knowledge that is unique to a given society and contrasts with global knowledge systems in the sense that modern knowledge is generated by learning institutions, research or private organisations.

IK is the basis for local level community decision making in such areas of resource management and education among others.

IK is passed on from one generation to the other and is usually handed down to generation by word of mouth. IK is vital for both local communities and scientists and planners who pursue efforts to improve the communities well-being including forest conservation efforts.

But indigenous knowledge is under considered and under integrated into environmental governance strategies in most countries.

For instance, in Uganda, there is a national IK strategy in poverty reduction. Uganda developed Poverty Eradication Action Programme that incorporates local community IK to manage food scarcity.

In Kenya, the World Bank project on National Agricultural Research Project also incorporated IK in agricultural practices for outreach, verification and dissemination.

It is therefore important to note that IK enables interdisciplinary approach to environmental governance that helps in empowering local communities to build their capacity to effect change.

Another contribution of IK is the nature of attributes of indigenous practices which include good networking, community participation, and use of low cost locally available materials in management practices such as spearheading environmental conservation.

IK is appreciated and is a tool available in the communities for management of the environment towards effective sustainable approaches in forest management.

Forests are threatened mostly by factors that are human-related. For a very long time, local communities have been custodian of forests. In the advent of modern environmental governance system, customary practices are being abandoned.

Infiltration of Western cultures leads to discarding of the indigenous knowledge vital for conservation. For instance, the modern environmental governance strategies that are geared towards conservation of protected areas for instance national parks, game reverses, ranches; wildlife sanctuaries have a conservation role.

The protected areas use scientific way of managing protected areas. Local communities are usually relocated away from these protected areas. Instead of incorporating the local people to manage the sites, the communities are neglected and not consulted in management of these protected sites despite their expertise in indigenous environmental knowledge.

Indigenous knowledge is facing myriad of threats. Populations’ trends and weakening of local community governance system threatens IK. Local communities have lost natural resource rights and society social structures are being dismantled and replaced by western systems of knowledge.

Conflict of indigenous and global knowledge and decline of indigenous knowledge affect forest conservation. Environmentalist should combine global knowledge and modern technology with indigenous knowledge to obtain desirable forest conservation.

Hybrid environmental governance approach reconcile indigenous and global knowledge systems for effective forest conservation. —The writer is environmental governance expert —[email protected]