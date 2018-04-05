When parents’ conduct is harmful to children

Janet Nziza

The Easter weekend is important for Christians. It is observed to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ, his crucifixion and triumph over death.

It is the foundation of Christianity because God so loved the world that He gave His only son to redeem humanity from sin and re-establish our relations with our creator.

It is, therefore, a moment of deep introspection on our faith, a time of renewal,repentance, forgiveness, love and peace. Shockingly, nihilism takes its toll during these Christian festivals, and this Easter was no exception.

The core purpose of it is slowly being lost, as parents, accompanied by children, flock entertainment spots and engage in reckless drinking sprees, in the name of celebrating.

It’s heart wrenching to note that many Christians overlook the moral principles of religious doctrine as they commemorate the season. In fact, most who turn out to celebrate this solemn time in the Christian calendar, lose themselves in morally unacceptable behaviour, in the full glare of their children.

To put it bluntly, parents expose their children to all sorts of immoral activities during these festivities, unmindful of the impact in their future. Social unit Imitation is one of the most effective ways through which children and the youth learn.

As parents expose them to morally unacceptable behaviour, they capture the details, for retrieval at opportune time. Consequently, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse’s (Nacada) efforts in fighting against drug and substance abuse among the youth has been rendered futile.

The family makes the first social unit in a society, and the mode of socialisation at home accounts for a great bulk of any child’s future behaviour.

Changing religious festivals into fun moments at the expense of the children’s well-being is not only detrimental to their future but also ungodly. In any case, parents are obligated to be moral epitomes for their children to emulate.

In addition to provision of the basic needs, parenting also entails inculcation of values, beliefs and attitudes that may not be concrete.

But many parents are preaching water and taking wine – literally. It’s a pity that teachers are forced to carry the whole burden of handling these children, in the effort to impart knowledge.

As a result, behaviour modification, and even learning in general, becomes a challenge. Schooling is for a season, after which the learner is sent back to parents. It’s every parent’s role to uphold and respect the ideal meaning of the religious festive seasons if moral uprightness of children is to be achieved. —The writer is teacher in Machakos county