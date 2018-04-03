Changing governance system key to unity efforts

Njogu Wachira

May we dwell in unity, peace and liberty. Those are words entrenched in the Kenya national anthem. But to achieve those values in a country with 44 tribes remains a Herculean task.

Building a united country calls for a multifaceted strategies, including an not limited to ensuring inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources, war on corruption and tribalism.

Truth be told, our maladies cannot be cured through a mere pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga. Something must give. A long-term solution to political havoc and ethnic flare-ups that dog the country in every election cycle is long overdue.

However, the solution should be entrenched in our laws. Therefore, this calls for a constitutional audit to streamline the system of governance.

In our ethnically-informed politics, having only the positions of a President and Deputy President up for grabs in a cut-throat competition has opened loopholes for acidic campaigns that leave the nation more polarised every five years.

Whereas ours is a purely presidential system, it’s high time we consider a hodgepodge of both presidential and parliamentary systems, and harness a new plan that gives more communities a share in the country’s governance.

A hybrid system akin to what we had after the 2007 post-election violence that created a position of prime minister and two deputies may begin to cure the ethnic fragmentation bedevilling Kenya.

Such a scenario will allow even the most politically antagonistic communities to work together in a political alliance that may slowly neuter the mistrust that eclipsed our diversity for far too long.

However, this requires constitutional amendments that can only be achieved through political goodwill. This is more possible now with the treaty between Uhuru and Raila. It would be imperative and strategic for Deputy President William Ruto to also play role in the process given that he aspires to ascend to the helm of country’s leadership in 2022.

Another game changer to our poisoned competition for the big office would be by earmarking two nomination slots to National Assembly for the runners-up and their running mates in a presidential contest.

Being in national assembly will engage them and possibly ward off the notion of seclusion in their political bases, as well as help annihilate the demerits of a winner-takes-it- all system.

Kenyans should also consider reducing counties to eight, whose boundaries would be informed by the previous eight provinces. This would consolidate utilisation of resources and lower the wage bill burden.

The counties would have three major offices for governors to be operating in on rotational basis to bring services closer to the people. In the same spirit, scrapping the Senate may need to be considered and its roles transferred to National and County Assemblies.

Such introspective changes would be amongst many other ingenious ways of helping grow our country. And for Kenya, development and politics are intertwined. Writer is a news anchor, Kameme FM —[email protected]