Maraga, Kenyans still crying for justice, two years on

Chief Justice David Maraga has good reason to feel confident that the Judiciary has maintained its independence against Executive interference. As the CJ stated recently, the Judiciary is no longer at the mercy of the political establishment.

The numerous judgments that have been made against the Executive points to a Judiciary ready to do what it deems “the right thing.” But even as Maraga lauds judicial independence, it’s time he asked himself tough questions on the state of judicial service Kenyans get.

It seems the Judiciary has girded up its loins for a battle royale with the political establishment (read the Executive) at the exclusion of everything else. In the meantime, service to Kenyans has suffered.

Kenyans continue to grapple with cases that drag on for too long, poor workmanship on the part of judicial officers, corruption, and rulings that make a mockery of delivery of justice.

Maraga now needs to focus more internally and make the Judiciary work for Kenyans, who are generally disenchanted with the institution.

According to the 2016-17 State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR), released by the CJ last December, Kenyans complaints to the Office of Judiciary Ombudsman included slow service delivery, missing files, poor service, delayed rulings and corruption.

The CJ had reported earlier that as at December 2016, there were a total of 505,315 pending cases. Of these, 360,284 have been pending for five years or longer.

Worse, according to the SOJAR, pending cases grew by more than 30,000 to stand at 533,350 last year. This at a time when political cases seem to be dispensed with within days, if not hours, after they are filed.

Maraga has promised the backlog of cases that are five years and older will be dealt with by December 2018. But if he does not streamline work ethic among judicial officers the backlog will even be bigger by then. The CJ must address various issues, including judicial officers working hours.

How many hours do they work? Work in the courtrooms starts well beyond 8am, with generous breaks sometimes after what seems very light work.

Every so often, only one case is listened to in a courtroom a whole morning. How can Judiciary hope to dispense justice to the ever growing volume of litigation if it does not jerk up its work ethic?

What about judgements? Uproar over a recent ruling illustrates just how frustrated Kenyans are. In the case, a quantity surveyor, was fined a mere Sh350,000 for killing a third year engineering student from the University of Nairobi as he drove on the wrong side of the road while drunk.

The motorist was trying to escape an alcoblow dragnet by the National Transport and Safety Authority. Even after what has been widely dismissed as a miscarriage of justice, the CJ remains mum.

How will the public gain confidence in the Judiciary if it is seen as partisan, or compromised? It is all so well to rail against politicians and their never-ending attempts to control the Judiciary, but public confidence can only be built by sober judgments!

Maraga has already been in office for close to two years, and the defining feature of his tenure, so far, seems to have been wars with politicians. He must now get a grip on the Judiciary if he wants Kenyans to remember his administration for the right reasons.

Clearly, the transformation of the Judiciary is still a work in progress, but it will not advance at the required pace without the requisite leadership and focus.

Maraga will do well to remember his address to the country, and the lofty promises he made after his first 100 days in office.

He promised to come up with a customer service charter for the Judiciary that would contain a comprehensive set of performance indices, including, among other things, corruption and public complaints and case backlog reduction strategies; duration for concluding cases; timelines in retrieval of files and writing of judgments and rulings; and duration for availing typed proceedings.

Where is he with this? The CJ also promised to annually pronounce best and worst performing courts, and such ratings as the basis for rewards and punishments within the Judiciary.

We are yet to here of the development? He promised the courts would be driven by more consumer-friendly attitudes, be entrepreneurial; accessible; nimble and dynamic.

Where is he with this? The CJ had said the Judiciary was still deemed one of the most corrupt institutions in Kenya, at number nine in the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) survey of 2015.

Maraga noted, rightly, that the country cannot continue with the disturbing habit of government officers ignoring court orders, warning it was an invitation to anarchy.

Yet, judgments that are highly questionable continue to be churned out with no word from the head of Judiciary. This is, in itself, an invitation to anarchy. Unless the courts are seen by all parties in the country as evenhanded, their orders will continue to be ignored.

The CJ really has his work cut out for him. One could go on. But what seems clear is that the Judiciary has concentrated its efforts on waging wars with external forces, yet so much work in reforming, transforming, and moving this critical institution towards the new Kenya has been left begging.

The CJ has only three years left of his five-year tenure. He still has room to re-orient his focus where it really should be. Time is not on his side. —[email protected]