Just what turns Uchumi bailouts into ‘dead aid’?

There is need for urgent due diligence at Uchumi Supermarkets following the retailers continued slump despite goodwill and cash injection. It is particularly not surprising the Sh700 million cash injection by government is “gone with the wind” and the ground has not shifted an inch.

Instead, the struggle continues as debt continues to accumulate with employees not paid since December, when the rescue package was released, threatening to down tools.

The detail is in the books of account where the retailer posted a 63 per cent increase in a half-year pre-tax loss of Sh895 million, a figure close to the retailer’s current market value.

But the board continues to put a brave face even after revelations the supermarket must wait longer to get a suitor to invest in the supermarket chain.

Despite earlier claims that the much sought-after strategic investor had been identified, the board has now shifted this stance, saying they had not pinned down any investor.

Such lack of tangible solution continues to give shareholders, the government and even strategic investors mixed signals despite the retailer having gobbled up billions of shillings from bank loans, government bailouts and sales unabated.

It is appalling that all this goes on with a business as usual attitude even as shareholders await for decades to start earning dividends from their investment.

For a long time, the retailer which is part of Kenya’s long-term vision to stabilise market prices of commodities, cannot perform its functions due to mismanagement. As at now, the retailer is banking on uncertainty to turnaround its fortunes.

On the one hand is the strategic investor who is expected to pump in excess of Sh3.5 billion but seems to be developing cold feet.

Then there is the much-anticipated sale of a 20-acre parcel of land in Kasarani which has not taken place because of an ownership dispute and a depressed property market.

This means the retailer could wait longer before getting a buyer for the land valued at about Sh3.5 billion. The retailer must sort out the legal barriers which occasioned litigation by a private developer who had paid for the land during a previous attempt at selling the property.

With 16 stores from 40 at its prime, it remains to be seen how the retailer will leverage on the leaner structure to operate a franchise model.

Even as the board ponders on a revival strategy, all those involved in the plunder of Kenya’s premier supermarket chain must be brought to book.