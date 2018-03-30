Are Isinya Township School pupils of a lesser God?

Courtesy of this newspaper, the world was this week treated to the bizarre story of Isinya Township Primary School, where boys pee in the open and 160 girls share with teachers the three available toilets.

Just in case you missed it, there was a picture of the harried and harassed girls squeezed in a queue for the “facility”, if it can be called that, as the boys mischievously grinned as they answered their simpler calls of nature.

What’s more, the toilets are said to be overflowing, and break times serves the perfect chance for what was described as “survival of the quickest”.

Horror of horrors, not even break time is enough for this task, and some pupils go back to class while still pressed (oppressed is more like it!) to visit the loos later. It sounds like the stuff of a really bad movie, even a nightmare, but the sad fact is that it is real.

It is as real as you are reading this. For some time, I was lost for words when I saw the story. And being a public school, it was reported that many parents have sought slots and didn’t get them.

Kajiado county authorities need to explain to the rest of Kenyans if those hapless and helpless pupils are part of our society. Are they our children?

It would be important to know just how things got to the level that hundreds of pupils share three toilets, and why even why the latrines are filled up and exhauster services can not be availed. Is it a question of funds? I think not, because exhauster services cost as low as Sh4,000.

I know this for a fact. So, what ails the school? I am aware that as a man, I train my son to answer calls of nature only in the privacy of a toilet, and to wash hands after every lavatory use. When hundreds of pupils scramble to use such limited facilities, precisely what are we training them to do?

What message are we sending this lot of future leaders? Even more crucially, are local leaders aware that matters are out of hand? If not, do they live anywhere near there?

And if they know about this most dire of situations, what have they done about it? One would have thought that in this day and age, this sort of scenario would be the stuff of fiction, abstract and removed from reality. But no, it is happening among us.

Education officials in Kajiado must tell us how and why this situation came about to be the way it is. Is it possible no one saw this coming? Did it happen overnight?

The possibility of disease breakout is real. That is if there are no reported cases already. With hygiene compromised as badly as captured in the narrative, does anyone know what next?

I shudder to think about it. The Ministry of Education used to have, or should have even now, a cadre of staff referred as inspectors of schools. Are there any in Kajiado?

Do they know about Isinya Township Primary School? Do they know the state it is in? Do they visit other schools? How many are like this one? These and other questions must be answered, fast.

***

Still on schools, the media reported that at least 15 primary school teachers in Isiolo are on treatment for drugs and alcohol-related challenges. Perhaps an audit is needed to find out how widespread the challenge might be, even in other areas.

The truth is that teachers are part and parcel of society and their challenges have a bearing on how future leaders turn out to be. That is principally because they are among the very first role models that children see early in life. Take it from me.

I still recall the dress and behaviour of my primary school teachers, and that was in the seventies. That is how important this narrative is. We need to talk about it. Now. —The writer is Assignments and Special Projects Editor, People Daily