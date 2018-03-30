Arms of government work better with self-respect

The Miguna Miguna saga is the latest in a series of incidents that have lately overstretched the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers among the three arms of government.

The doctrine presupposes an environment where the three—the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary—are kept independent to check the other so no branch fouls tenets of the rule of law and good order. However, they are all interdependent. Conflictual relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary reflects a self-defeating quest for supremacy instead of complementarity. This is inimical to broad national interests.

A Judiciary that operates as if its role is to checkmate, rather than check, the Executive and the Legislature creates disharmony.

We are alive to the fact that in recent years, the Executive has found the courts virtual irritants, nay, a hurdle in moving ahead in executing certain objectives, not just those with political goals but also those dealing with suspects indicted for insecurity.

The counter-balance is that the Judiciary acts to anchor constitutionalism. Kenyans easily appreciate the role of the Judiciary to balance the constitutional provisions quite unambiguously as spelt out, including under Bill of Rights, but which, ideally, should be anchored on realities of our environment, level of development and social and material circumstances.

The Judiciary has been recovering from broadly negative perception, gaining a measure of public trust and confidence. Previously, a cynical perspective was that it was an epitome of deficiency in integrity, and was frequently likened to an auction house where justice went to the highest bidder.

It was also seen as lacking the backbone to stand up against political manipulation. Those days are clearly behind us, and last year the Judiciary shocked the world by nullifying presidential election outcome. Politics, too, has been reformed and now has more democratic space.

But we do not think efficacy of the Judiciary lies in overreaching itself hence the searchlights for a balance where the three arms work, not at cross purposes but to complement each other.

The vision rolled out by Chief Justice Maraga for personnel, structures and facilities should reinforce what is essentially shared desire by the Executive to enhance accountability, delivery of justice and meet dictates of order, security and specifically terrorism. Undercurrents of mutual apprehension and turf wars are antithetical to attainment of these goals.

Miguna Miguna comes across as too abrasive and boisterous irritant but his saga has mystified the public, more so the laws on citizenship and procedures tied to it.

However, from a purely human perspective, it’s not difficult to see why the Judiciary, on matters relating to his treatment and deportation, has in the court of public opinion emerged on higher moral ground. The crude treatment of journalists at JKIA has further muddied government image.