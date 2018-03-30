States must protect citizens by regulating social media

Recent developments in Kenya and across the world raise questions regarding regulation. This week, eight columnists in a leading local newspaper resigned from their assignments arguing the publication was not providing a free space for self-expression.

As this happened, elsewhere in the world the concern was with how Facebook had allowed a researcher to mine data in its storehouse and used it maliciously.

Elsewhere across the continents, the world bankers are concerned with cryptocurrency. Sweden, the Europe’s first country to issue paper currency is leading in considering the use of cryptocurrency, arguing that the changing nature of global dynamics increasingly dominated by virtual space interactions probably is pronouncing the end of the physical currency.

Governments are often late to get into the game and that is not necessarily a bad thing. The worlds of media, virtual space and currency may seem distinct but yet they are related in the way they affect every day civil life. The media is an individual’s lifeline to what is happening in neighbourhood and society.

It is their way of escape, information, entertainment, and participating in the society. That space is increasingly being shared by the new media.

This is how Facebook and other social media are finding themselves in the game. Facebook does serve many of the functions that traditional media provided. But it goes further by allowing the individual to customise it into whatever they want it to be.

Where it has gone beyond traditional media by miles is in the manner in which it has collected information on the individual. Increasingly, and unknown to many, they have little protection against the behemoth that Facebook has turned out to be.

The firm has converted its clients into commodities that it can sell to vendors who want information. Social media is adept at collecting data, tracking individuals’ tastes and converting it into a commodity that can be sold to firms interested in the information. It is essentially instant cash that emergence of cryptocurrency can only make easier to transact in.

While the globe’s best financial minds are still seeking to understand what is going on, the faceless innovative entrepreneurs at the heart of the cryptocurrency experiment are moving full steam, some have made their money and moved on, while most are positioning themselves for the long haul for this is most likely the new reality.

At the far end of the developments is always the individual generally baffled by what is going on, not understanding and sometimes having no clue.

This is why the government in which people have invested trust is the only institution that should have frameworks that can protect citizens from lurking dangers. But in society that is increasingly suspicious of government, it raises the question of whether governments themselves can execute the function well.

While, altruistically, the government exists for the sake of the people, the reality is sometimes different. There are many instances where governments, rather than exist for the sake of the people, are stuffed with individuals whose first interest is the self.

How can they be trusted in securing the rights of the people? Is it possible that in their efforts to secure the public’s right that they would invest first in how to self-serve?

This drives the fear on the public when government seeks to regulate media. Statutory regulation, anywhere, is frowned upon. Rather than have the media operate in unfettered space allowing for all manner of information to compete in this space, government would only want “safe and comfortable information” to prevail.

It is what drives freedom of speech and expression advocates to champion self-regulation, recognising that, left unchecked, the media could equally run berserk. But at least they are likely to be more limiting on that public space. Yet regionally and globally, the shortcomings of self-regulation are many.

It takes a very self-disciplined individual to self-regulate. The industry, unless the regulator has strong sanctions, could easily refuse to play ball. There are worries about funding and self-survival that had made self-regulation to be a cropper particularly in the developing world.

Kenya has been among the pioneers of a hybrid system of regulating the media where the government partners with the industry to develop mechanism that are supposed to ensure the individuals’ interests are protected.

This system is not foolproof as one would expect but at least it is able to overcome the challenges that both self-regulation and statutory regulation pose.

The challenging world of social media and cryptocurrency cannot be left unfettered. Somebody has to step into the plate to secure the interests of the individual. Writer is Dean, School of Communications, Language & Performing Arts at Daystar University