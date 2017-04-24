Morendat Institute of Oil opens new possibilities

Jonah Aiyabei

In the new global dispensation where education systems are shifting from knowledge emphasis to Competency Based Education and Training (CBET), the new Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG) has something to offer Kenya and the region.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) set up the school in 2016 with a focus on developing human resource capacity for Kenya and the region in oil and gas pipelines management, operations and maintenance to reduce dependence on expatriates.

The debate on education system in most countries too often focuses on structures and delivery of content whereas the learning outcomes of the content passed remain largely ignored. CBET systems consider the former without ignoring the latter and that is why the bold move by the government to embrace competency-based education and training is a not just a welcome boon in the sector, but will also contribute towards reducing unemployment.

The KPC oil and gas school is established as a technical training institute and registered by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

Headquartered in Morendat, Naivasha, its genesis is traced to the Seventh Summit of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP) meeting held in Kampala in October 2014. Its main objective being to develop Human Resource capacity for the Partner States in Oil & Gas Pipelines Management, Operations and Maintenance.

NCIP is an initiative of the Northern Corridor Regional Heads of State from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan aimed at providing direction on deepening regional integration among the countries.

The school’s curricula as approved by TVETACDACC covers the following five areas of expertise: Oil Pipeline Mechanical Maintenance, Oil Pipeline Operations, Oil Pipeline Laboratory Technology, Oil Pipeline Fire Officer and Oil Pipeline Instrumentation and Control.

The school is modelled to offer training in small manageable classes of about 15 trainees. Learning in the institute is unique. The trainees are subjected to continuous assessment by internal experts and the assessment is validated by external assessors and verified before being awarded a TVETCDACC national certification.

MIOG courses are exceptional in the sense that they are demand-driven and geared towards providing skills that enable trainees perform given tasks consistently within the expected industry standards. Rather than design curricula to meet assumed needs, the development of MIOG curricula involved oil and gas sector skills stakeholders advisory committees in developing occupational standards.

The standards underpin assessment tools plus learning packages which are used as guides in delivering and measuring learning outcomes as identified in the standards. The training responds to the needs of society and offers an alternative path towards advancement in education.

It is noteworthy that the trainers in each module of the courses are selected from experienced oil and gas practitioners. The mode of delivering the training is designed to be at least 70 per cent practical. In countries such as Australia and Germany, the key factor that employers consider in engaging their human resource is competence. In Australia for example, to be a butcher or a barber, one must have a competency certification from a government recognised institution. This is the direction that all sectors in Kenya should embrace.

The Morendat school is the third oil and gas training centre in Africa after Transnet School of Pipelines in South Africa and Sonatrach in Algeria. The school demonstrates KPC’s commitment to bridging the sector skills gaps as the region grapples with new oil and gas opportunities. KPC is the only white pipeline operator in the region with over 1,300 km of pipeline network but as the region embarks on large scale oil and gas exploitation, experts estimate that over 2,700 km of pipelines will be developed to coincide with this growth.

This will require over 2,500 technicians up from the 700 that the region has all of whom are working in KPC. These demand dynamics in the sector is what Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas will be out to address so as to build human resource base in the member states to manage, operate and maintain oil and gas pipelines.

—The writer is the director, Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas