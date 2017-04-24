Lessons Jubilee must learn from botched nominations

It was a major anti-climax. What had been expected to be the crowning glory of the Jubilee Party ended in ignominy. The party secretariat had assured the country that everything was in top gear and all preparations well-oiled. Indeed, on the eve of the primaries, secretary general Raphael Tuju reiterated the same assurances — do not worry, all is well.

Only it wasn’t. On the day, everything unraveled spectacularly. There was such widespread confusion that the party was forced to cancel the entire exercise in the 21 counties where it was being conducted.

To his credit, President Uhuru Kenyatta quickly confronted the situation and took charge. He “unreservedly apologised” to Jubilee supporters for the debacle. That is leadership. One must have the humility to accept responsibility and apologise.

Equally as importantly is that both President Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, have publicly demonstrated in word and in deed that they are nonpartisan, and have no preferred candidates.

It is now clear Jubilee did not make adequate preparations for this massive exercise despite having the time and resources. True, there was massive turnout, but good preparations presuppose adequate mapping and anticipation of turnout and providing enough resources for a successful exercise. On this, the party let its supporters down. Indeed, in such planning, you err on the side of caution.

Of course, the questions are vexed, and many. Despite having admitted to poor forecasting, itself a major failure, what about logistics? Why was there such poor co-ordination of the movement of voting materials on the day such that, in many areas, the exercise had not kicked off by midday? If there had been adequate voting materials, most of the counties would actually have finalised the exercise.

Why was the issue of register to be used not fully resolved and aspirants and polling officials familiarised with this? The polling register is a do-or-die matter in elections. It surely could not have been dealt with as a marginal issue.

The only positive thing to emerge from all this was the demonstration of maturity by Jubilee members. Apart from isolated cases of burning of ballot papers and barricading roads, the huge number of voters who turned out and the party aspirants conducted themselves with restraint and maturity. Indeed, in some counties, all the aspirants met and agreed unanimously on the next course of action.

There was no bloodshed, nor assaulting rival supporters and polling officials.

What now for Jubilee? First, the party must get it 100 per cent right in the next three days. There is absolutely no room for error. It is heartening that the top party leadership has taken over the exercise to be led by DP Ruto.

Jubilee must realise, unfair or not, that it is being held to a higher standard than its rivals. It is the party of the President. It cannot afford to fall again at any other hurdle in the next three days.

Secondly, once the primaries are over and done with, the party must undertake a frank and candid postmortem and soul-searching. Another such debacle would be an absolute disaster for the UhuRuto ticket. The cleanup must be brutal.

One silver lining in this cloud is that this failed exercise has thrown up all that is ailing the party’s organisation and planning in time for corrective measures to be taken.

The ticket must not wait until the campaigns to be confronted by the situation that faced President Kibaki in 2007: A campaign secretariat that was dysfunctional, and where infighting, greed, insubordination and chaos ruled.

He abandoned the party arrangements and went out to run a solo campaign, resulting in a narrow victory.

The UhuRuto ticket has the time to put things right to enable them run a focused, credible and successful re-election campaign.

