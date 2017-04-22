Photo: A woman wails at Kisii National Polytechnic after ODM supporters clashed with police in the increasingly chaotic parties primaries. It was a similar script in Jubilee Party strongholds as the genie of electoral violence in the country seems far from having been exorcised. PHOTO: ROBERT OCHORO

It’s official, election season is here. With the nominations in full gear, it’s all systems go. We are basically about three months away from the August 8 big date. We hope you were out there exercising your democratic right, because we were. And we were not only casting our votes, but also getting you the lowdown. We have an insert this week, with all the important news on how the situation on the ground was like. Chaotic!

That, however, does not mean we left out your weekly weekend read dose.

We were out and about finding out how celebs club. This week, we show you how a night in Gabu’s life is like. Check that out on page 6 of today’s PD Wikendi (www.epaper.peopledaily.co.ke). And if you want to have a peek at that yourself, we have all the information on who will be performing where, right across this page.

And because we are always nice, we have a recipe on how to make the classic piña colada, made by none other than DJ Joe Mfalme. If he, who doesn’t boil an egg, let alone prepare a whole meal, can make that, how about you?! You sure will be having fun with that, whenever you’re hosting a party. An eight-year-old girl, who beats Mfalme in the kitchen, is causing a stir with her deliciously baked cakes. Catch all the deets on page 21.

Enjoy the weekend!