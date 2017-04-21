We are on the right path towards gender equity

Joseph Kubai

Last month, women globally cerebrated the International Women’s Day, a day to commemorate struggles and accomplishments gained and explore the unexploited potential and opportunities that await future generations.

Women are true pillars of any given society. As one of Africa’s Marxist revolutionary and Pan-Africanist theorist, the slain President of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara, rightly puts it: “The revolution and women’s liberation go together. We do not talk of women’s emancipation as an act of charity or out of a surge of human compassion. It is a basic necessity for the revolution to triumph. Women hold up the other half of the sky”.

The social pillar of Vision 2030 emphasises on policies aimed at empowering vulnerable groups to enable them take part fully in nation building. It is focused on gender, children and social development.

This pillar cannot be achieved without deliberately involving women at each and every stage. The goal is to reduce gender disparities and let women benefit equitably from the outcomes of all national flagship projects. Women constitutemore than 50 per cent of the population and therefore involving them is inevitable.

Rising from a patriarchal culture, Kenya is rapidly closing the gender gap and allowing women to exploit their potential. The 2016 African Human Development Index ranked Kenya 18 in Africa and 145 globally in advancing gender equality. During the 2016 Assembly for Women Conference in Tokyo Japan, Kenya was awarded for excelling in giving priority to education and training for the girl child and recognising women in political space. Education was identified as key to their participation in national development and global economic conversations.

Today, more female students are completing the full education cycle and progressing to tertiary institutions of learning unlike before where majority would stop at the secondary level and then get married.

Vision 2030 has created enabling financial institutions to provide women access to funds for business initiatives. Under this category fall affirmative funds, the priority being the Women’s Enterprise Fund.

The fund provides business support services such as capacity building, local and international marketing, promoting linkages between micro, small and medium enterprises, and investment infrastructure. It provides affordable credit to start and expand businesses.

So far, more than 200,000 women have benefited from the Fund. A consolidated Social Protection Fund has been created, from which more than 110,000 vulnerable households all over Kenya are benefiting.

Women have demonstrated trustworthiness as their repayment rate stands at 92 per cent. Another platform is the 30 per cent public procurement set aside for women and youth.

The writer is a women’s rights activist.