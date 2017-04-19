Political opportunism need not mar elections

In the past five days, at least two incidents of politicians reported missing in circumstances that suggest foul play have been reported in central Kenya region.

In the first case, Kiambu MP aspirant Charles Chege alias “Fresh” went missing on Friday and his car was spotted with bullet holes, raising fears the worst could have happened. Luckily, he was found in Narok on Sunday, apparently drugged and disoriented. He said his abductors fed him with bread and soda, which may have been laced with sedatives.

Even before he has recovered, another aspirant, Kennedy Kinyanjui for Ikinu ward, was yesterday reported missing and his vehicle found parked by the roadside with a smashed windscreen.

In both instances, the victims’ cell phones, wallets and cash were found intact, perhaps suggesting these were not ordinary crimes involving thugs keen to steal valuables.

Elsewhere, party primaries in several regions are off to a tumultuous start, raising temperatures even before the actual campaigns begin. In some cases, there are protests against perceived rigging while in others there are threats to stop nominations over claims of perceived bias.

These incidents point to a rapidly growing need for sobriety as Kenyans enter the final days of party primaries in the run up to the General Election.

The spectre of violence, kidnapping and other forms of electoral thuggery that even constitute crimes must not find place in the national body politic.

There is a serious need for the citizenry to engage with political opponents devoid of hostility, chaos, name-calling, insults, violence and other vices that could start Kenyans on the journey to a precipice, not unlike that witnessed a decade ago.

There is too much at stake, most of all the well-being and security of the people who must continue to coexist regardless of the outcome of both party primaries and the elections proper.

Common sense

Such incidents as the reported cases in Kiambu, which suggest foul play, must be investigated promptly, and law enforcement and investigating agencies must tell Kenyans if it is a growing trend.

Above all, they must arrest the situation at once, which means aspirants and all politicians should share their schedules with the police so that security is provided and shenanigans prevented well in advance.

Above all, the ordinary person must desist from being used as pawns in the deadly game of political antagonism, which the proletariat interprets to mean hostility. That is parochialism at its worst.

Our plea is for common sense to prevail, as Kenyans will need each other even after the elections. Political opportunism need not mar the elections.