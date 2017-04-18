Politicians should spare economy further shocks

As political parties’ primaries continue this week, various political actors have a responsibility to ensure the exercise is devoid of violence and other disruptive activities that may further jolt the already fragile economy.

The election cycle— ironically, a time for the citizens to audit current leadership across the governance structures and an opportunity to inject new blood with new vision in the political landscape—has tended to hit the economy and eroded any gains.

The political uncertainty occasioned by violence, which is normally orchestrated before and after national polls, is toxic to investments, both new and old.

Central Bank of Kenya has already forecast a slow economic growth of 5.7 per cent this year down from 5.9 per cent in 2016 because of a multiplicity of reasons, with political uncertainties over the August General Election and the ongoing drought sticking out.

Earlier this month, the US State Department issued a travel alert to warn Americans residing in or travelling to Kenya of possible violence in the run-up to the August 8 election.

It warned its citizens to keep their security antennae up because of heightened political mobilisation ahead of a very highly charged poll.

This alert is not without reason because in the last few days the country has witnessed pockets of violence as various aspirants jostle to grab party tickets.

Most probably, it may get worse in coming days unless institutions charged with maintaining law and order flex their muscles to ensure law and order.

Studies have suggested that political uncertainty around elections creates economic uncertainty, which increases investors’ risk aversion.

This happens in a number of ways. Foremost, political risk influences the operation of a country’s financial markets because of uncertainty and investor flight.

Most investors and other players in the economy tend to adopt the wait-and-see approach before they can make decisions.

Besides the political polarisation, the World Bank warned earlier this year that the increased government spending during the electioneering period may crowd out private sector investment.

The Central Bank, too, has confirmed this reality by noting that in the past several months credit to the private sector has decreased, largely due to structural factors in the banking sector.

Against this backdrop, it can only be hoped that the political class will exercise restraint and care during the emotive period to spare the economy further shocks.

They must prevail their supporters respect the law and the wish of opponents. After all, the country needs a flourishing economy after August 8.