Political parties’ nominations a test of democracy

Photo: Orange Democratic Movement supporters line up to vote at Busia Township Primary School polling station during nominations. PHOTO: HENRY ANDANJE

Alberto Leny

The ongoing party nominations have proved to be a revelation in several aspects, but two factors clearly stand out: First, most voters have become politically conscious of inalienable democratic rights and are ready to weed out representatives they feel do not meet their expectations. Second, parties are still bound by personal interests at the expense of the ordinary members who continue to suffer from the ineptitude being experienced in the current primaries.

Signs that the voter has become smarter in making political interpretations can be adjudged from the high casualty toll of sitting MPs in the early stages of the ODM nominations.

Experts have predicted the primaries and the forthcoming General Election will no longer be business as usual for incumbents, based on the unenviable record of the current crop of legislators who have shown they value personal interests more than those of the people they serve.

The outgoing National Assembly will go down in history for a ravenous appetite to inflate their egos and pockets, and for passing controversial legislation.

It has been said our Constitution is one of the best in Africa, principally because it has restored sovereignty to the people, decentralised power through devolution, anchored the Bill of Rights and ensured the fair distribution of resources to the grassroots. However, arguments are constantly being raised that there are some areas where the Constitution can be manipulated or loopholes exploited, especially the Chapter on Leadership and Integrity and that on the doctrine of separation of powers.

As observed from the current Parliament, it appears MPs have arrogated themselves powers beyond those envisaged by the drafters of the supreme law. In their self-styled delusion of grandeur, the legislators have often stood up to the Judiciary—the final arbiter in the constitutional triumvirate that includes the Legislature and the Executive.

Perhaps this is the reason voters are unhappy with the majority of MPs and senators who have been partisan and uncompromising on matters of national interest regardless of ethnic background, political mien or socio-economic status.

Pundits are attributing this imbroglio to many MPs’ unbridled arrogance and rapacious ways. This reputation will prove to be a political waterloo for majority of the legislators as they face a serious backlash from angry voters more than willing to drop the axe on unscrupulous politicians.

Devolution has also seen similar tendencies displayed by legislators creeping into the counties. Again, voters at the grassroots have also become wiser and governors and MCAs may as well face the wrath of a tired electorate.

Change is in the air and the democratic space vastly expanded. Kenyans are demanding a more responsive leadership and not one based on personality cults, deceit and the kind of disorganisation being witnessed in the conduct of the party nominations.

Political leaders have succeeded in mobilising their supporters to blindly back them and their parties for selfish motives only to abandon them once elected.

This dubious distinction can be interpreted from the high turnover of political parties following the decline of the former ruling party Kanu and the advent of multiparty democracy. The headache of conducting credible and free nominations continues to haunt parties.

Parties cannot afford to sweep issues under the carpet any more. Parties belong to the people, and not politicians. Leaders must organise their parties into democratic institutions that instil trust. The first step would be to the grassroots, the village and ward levels and sort out matters pertaining to party recruitment and members’ registration.

It does not make sense to ask the electoral commission to audit and clean up the voter register, when your own party does not have registers that result in voter apathy, rigging claims and violence.

