Why there will be many independents in next poll

The verdict is out. Politics is the most lucrative profession in Kenya. You need to look at the lifestyle of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to appreciate why professors are leaving the classroom to run for political office.

The numbers in list of aspirants published by IEBC are also astonishing. Jubilee Party, 7,894 aspirants ODM (5,200), Ford Kenya (1,819), ANC (1,600), Wiper (1,426), MCC (1,400), Kanu (1,061), PNU (936), Narc-K (218) and CCM (200). That is at least 21, 754 aspirants. Yet these are only top 10 parties in terms of numbers.

The numbers show party or coalition strengths across the country.

Importantly, the electoral body paved way for independent candidates when it gave room for them to submit their documents a fortnight after parties have done the same. At the backdrop of this is the law that bars aspirants from party hoping if they lose positions. Unless this is declared unconstitutional by the courts which are yet to determine it, the law will apply.

The electoral body opened a window for aspirants who lose at the primaries to run as independent candidates when it gave notice that candidates intending to participate in the General Election as independent candidates should not be members of any political party by May 8, being three months before the election. This means that since parties are to complete their primaries by April 26, while independent candidates should present their names by May 10, aspirants who lose at the primaries have 12 days to resign from their parties and run as independent candidates.

The statements by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto that the government is big and aspirants who lose in the nominations will still have room in government are not enough. Many have already headed for other parties where they feel they stand a chance. Mashinani Party and Maendeleo Chap Chap are some of the beneficiaries in Jubilee strong holds while Nasa affiliates are squaring themselves within the coalition.

It is said if you are not holding a political seat, then you are not a politician. That is why politicians prefer to die in office. Even when they are defeated, they still try to come back.

It is for this reason that few politicians in Kenya retire from active politics. In recent years, Fred Gumo and Abdikadir Mohamed opted not to run but they are the exception to the rule.

The other thing that could endear aspirants is the current legislators who are pioneer independent elected leaders. They ran in areas that were strongholds of certain political outfits and won, something to encourage other aspirants. Gatobu Kinoti of Buuri and Wesley Korir of Cherangany are some of the independent leaders in Parliament today. They have, however, decided to join parties to secure re-election.

But perhaps from these elections, someone can do a study about the viability of independent candidates for there will be some good data to conduct authoritative research.

What will, however, be a real success is when independent elected leaders decline to toe party lines and stick to issues in their legislative and oversight roles in Parliament. This will be a win because sober and non-partisan voices are missing in the August House.

—The writer is a blogger

[email protected]