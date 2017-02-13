Israeli flexibility key to Mideast peace talks

Photo: Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu

Israeli-Arab conflict remains as intractable today as it has been for 70 years. For the main protagonists in the Middle East, the past, current and perhaps future have conspired to become an endless state of mutual suspicions and hostility.

As the sole democracy in a hostile region and given her heart-rending history of persecution and struggle, Israel has earned the victim status, given its size and population matched against vast number of adversaries, among them some still sworn to having her wiped off the map.

Not surprisingly, Israel has arrayed to its side among the world’s most powerful allies—militarily and economically—led by US that act as bulwark against ill-judged diplomatic assault and any misadventure that could threaten Israel, including potentially nuclear-armed Iran. A cornerstone of Israel policies since its founding in 1947 has been security of the State and the Jewish people anywhere. Indeed, breach of this creed has been swiftly and clinically responded to.

Israel has used, but also manipulated vulnerability to rally her people against making compromises on security. It is against this backdrop that the right-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is currently hastening settlement expansions in Jerusalem and the West Bank and just over a week ago, retroactively legislated that part of private Palestinian land in the West Bank could be annexed for settlement by Israelis. Tellingly, the passage of the law did not enjoy consensus both in the Knesset and Israeli public opinion. And Israeli Attorney General does not consider the contentious move in the long-term interest of the State of Israel.

It must be pointed out that UN Security Council Resolutions deem such moves illegal under international law as they militate against prospects for two states solution namely Israel and Palestine living side by side.

Netanyahu, who received a boost with Donald Trump presidency, is now more emboldened and seemingly even more disinclined to invest in peace talks unless on his own terms which is unsettling.

Investment in security and military strength is fine and resonates with Jewish voters given their history, but there are a number of Israelis and allies who are also calling for change of tack to move peace talks forward. Labour and left-leaning political outfits and many Israelis feel they could be ceding the moral high ground if the Jewish State perennially disregards opinions of allies and friends.

Being militarily powerful is something Israel is entitled to. However, it does not confer the right to pursue like-it-or-not policies.