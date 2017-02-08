Press must strive for accuracy in drought coverage

Collins Baswony

Kenya is deep in the throes of a food security emergency, partly caused by drought which has seen more than a million Kenyans in dire need of food aid. Experts warn the drought could last considerably longer.

The resultant suffering to both humans and livestock, including loss of life will, definitely, keep drought in the news. However, as journalists cover the crisis, it is important that they convey accurately and consistently the issues arising from the disaster. Food insecurity can be attributed to many factors.

In Kenya’s case, the factors include failed rains and harvest as well as the government’s poor state of preparedness, among others. The result is that food and water are more inaccessible.

The government and charity organisations have come up with interventions, including distribution of food and cash relief, improving access to water and livestock feeds.

What we are going through now, however, is not famine and the media must be careful not to label the crisis as such. Even though there is no universally agreed definition of famine, one dictionary defines it as a widespread scarcity of food, caused by several factors, including crop failure, population imbalance or government policies.

The definition goes on to add that famine is usually accompanied by regional malnutrition, starvation, epidemic and increased mortality. Throughout human history, every continent has experienced famine.

From the great famine of Ireland of 1845, the famine of 1958–61 in China, to the Ethiopian famine of 1983–85. Scarcity of food led to the deaths of millions in some cases.

Even though the current food security emergency bears some of the characteristics of definition of famine, the Kenyan situation has still not yet gotten to the point of regional malnutrition, starvation and increased deaths. As such, it would be inaccurate to describe it as famine.

One challenge that any journalist or news media describing the present food security emergency as a famine will face is linking the deaths in the drought-stricken areas to a severe lack of food and not any other factor.

Second, the journalist will then have to prove that the affected communities are completely destitute and dependent on food aid.

That is, there are no local resources, including livestock, to sustain the communities’ need for food. Third, the journalist will then need to show that affected communities have been forced to employ survival strategies such as distress migrations of the entire population.

Finally, the journalist will have to show in that story the prevalence of global acute malnutrition is substantially elevated not only in children, but in adolescents and adults as well, and accompanied by high mortality.

Based on the above criteria, Kenya’s current food security emergency has not yet reached the level of a famine, but that is not to mean the situation is not dire. Obviously, the current crisis is significant enough to be in the news agenda, although it needs to be reported accurately. The writer is a communications practitioner—baswonycollins@gmail.com