Cost of doctors’ strike has become unbearable

The strike by the medics, now in its second month, has unleashed untold suffering especially on the low-end populace who depend on public hospitals for medicare.

Granted, the middle class may be somewhat insulated from the rugged edges of the strike, but this is not a critical segment of the population. It is the ordinary Kenyan who has borne the brunt of the labour dispute between doctors and the government.

While it is generally agreed doctors deserve just wages, their demands must be tempered with an appreciation of what the economy can afford. As a class of professionals who are not only highly educated but also trained, this appreciation is inexplicably lacking, given the stubbornness with which doctors have addressed this issue.

Their decision to reject, in total, the 40 per cent pay increase offered by the government, defies logic for nowhere in the history of remuneration and Collective Bargaining Agreements in the country, has anyone been offered that sort of pay increase.

Beyond the picketing and the agitation, which has hit intransigent levels, there is the tragic matter of the common man who is being denied medicare, at times with fatal consequences. Of course, this need not be the case, for it goes beyond the demand for better pay and assumes reckless proportions.

The medics can and must do better. Any industrial action that goes against the Hippocratic Oath the medics are bound by must be relooked and reconsidered so that no human suffering is willfully and cynically attributed to the strike. The medics should borrow a leaf from teachers who agreed to end their strike although not all their demands were met immediately.

That is the spirit of give and take, which underpins all reasonable discussions where solutions are not absolute, but a negotiated process.

It must be noted that the doctors have not gone to the negotiating table with clean hands because a majority of them operate private clinics, which patients have resorted to and which make them lots of money. If this argument is extended, it means it is not in the interest of the doctors to end the strike, as it provides an avenue to make even more money as consultants.

This is unfortunate and reeks of bean counting at the expense of human lives. The demand for better remuneration by the doctors must not supersede the need to protect and save lives. It must be tempered by reason and decency. The medics should take the 40 per cent offer, resume work as they negotiate the rest of the perks.