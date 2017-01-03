Well managed Sacco can be saving grace of the community

Photo: Chai Sacco CEO Festus Mwambingu.

Well managed Sacco’s can be the saving grace of the Community. Currently a number of Sacco’s have built different people in the country through their cheap loans. Chai Sacco is one such Sacco that has helped improve the lives of its members.

The Sacco which offers a number of products that includes loans and savings products has in the recent past attracted an increase in membership. Sacco’s chief executive officer says the issue of opening doors to the general public has greatly contributed to the Sacco’s growth.

The Sacco’s membership which currently stands at about 22,000 has tremendously improved in the last 3 years.

This increase is attributed to the support by the marketing team and the 5 pillar strategic plan that is currently underway and targets to grow the membership in the region of 40,000 by 2018.

Chai Sacco Society Ltd a savings and credit society affords members an opportunity for saving regularly, accumulating savings and thereby creating a pool from which they can borrow exclusively for production purposes at fair and reasonable rates than would be obtained in other financial institutions.

Most are established among the salaried workers in the formal sector including government ministries, Parastatals and other organizations where members’ contributions are deducted from salaries and remitted to the society.

Chai Sacco CEO Festus Mwambingu says the same treatment is accorded to loan recoveries. Their popularity arises from their ability to lend money at low interest rates and without demanding for substantial security.

Members’ shares, coupled by guarantee by society members are considered adequate security for a loan. A borrower also receives a loan 3 to 4 times his shares and have 36 to 48 months to repay.

Mwambingu points out that taking a loan from a Sacco in Kenya is the best thing one can do. First because the interest rates are low and does not vary depending with the economy and second because a Sacco can use your shares to recover their money unlike some other financial institutions.

He says Currently, a number of Kenyans are taking advantage of the low interest rates offered by the Sacco’s pointing out that in the past most people had no information about Sacco’s.

Mwambingu encourages more Kenyans to join and take advantage of the products being offered by Chai Sacco. Saccos in Kenya are regulated by the Sacco Societies Act 2008, which has further established the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) with the mandate to license, regulate and supervise and to levy contribution among others.

Sacco societies are to maintain minimum capital requirements as prescribed by SASRA or else are liable to pay a penalty interest not more than 1 per cent of the amount of deficiency for every day with deficiency.