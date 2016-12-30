Once again, CS Matiang’i has done Kenyans proud

Photo: Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. Photo/File

Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i pulled yet another surprise yesterday by releasing the results of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination about two months earlier than has been the tradition.

This year’s candidates will, therefore, enter the New Year with their results in hand and in a better position to plan their future, unlike in the past when Form Four candidates had to wait for months in abeyance.

The release of the results is a clear confirmation that Matiang’i, who has been at the helm of the Education docket for just one year, means business in his mission to reform the sector. And the impact of the reforms has been felt most where the rot has been worst—in the administration of examinations.

By the time the CS was moved to the Education ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle in November, last year, cheating in both the KCSE and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations had reached epidemic proportions.

Actual exam papers were widely available on various electronic platforms well before they were due. The significant drop in performance in many exam centres and the huge fall in the number of grade ‘A’ countrywide is enough proof that the cheating cancer had been allowed to fester for far too long, thus facilitating gross unfairness, particularly in the competition for places in secondary schools and in public universities.

It is also telling that, for the first time in a very long time, no examination results were cancelled, thanks to the strict measures to curtail cheating and other malpractices.

This has spared many students and parents the agony of missing results. Besides, the stringent rules to curb cheating which have made a big difference, the surprise manner in which the CS has released both the KCPE and KCSE exam results is meant to catch cartels, who had been manipulating results, flat-footed.

However, despite the strategic timing, the ministry should involve more stakeholders in determination in its timelines, such as release dates of results, to reduce anxiety and uncertainty.

Overall, Matiang’i and other stakeholders who helped clean the examinations deserve a pat on the back for showing that reforms are possible where the people who have been charged with responsibility focus on delivering results.

As a core sector of the economy and society, the ongoing revitalisation of the country’s education system should be supported by all. Sound education is the foundation of a prosperous nation and a civilised society and should, therefore, be among top priorities of government and other stakeholders.