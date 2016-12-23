Give sobriety a chance as we take stock of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, Kenyans will inevitably be taking stock of the year that was. Granted, there have been successes and feel-good moments, which should inspire us to do even better as the country scales the heights of development and prosperity.

Success stories are legion, and it is in order to pat ourselves on the back as we reflect on how we did it. From the Standard Gauge Railway, road projects, Last Mile Connectivity power project, enhanced justice administration through expanded law courts network to better equipping our police service, the country has made progress in achieving several goals.

On the flipside, there have been challenges, not least the move to replace the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission top brass, which process has proved a headache. The fight against graft has not borne much fruit, at least from the standpoint of the general public, although the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission thinks otherwise.

The public has been treated to one graft scandal after another which are yet to be solved. However, 2017 presents us a fresh start, starting on the premise that we are on track on many fronts. The vitriol being spewed out daily, from the ordinary folk to the political elite is cause for deep concern.

Politicians, especially Members of Parliament, must take the lion’s share of the blame in leading Kenyans towards the path of doom and destruction. Twice this week, Parliament was reduced to a House of brawls as members from rival parties faced off over contested amendment to election laws.

After MPs in partisan fashion passed the laws yesterday, the Opposition, which had rejected the amendments, announced street protests starting January 4. There is serious need for introspection among all Kenyans because the speed at which the country is hurtling towards discord and potential violence is worrying.

The agitation for political space, on its own, is harmless but when it is accompanied by calls for street protests, it sends dangerous alarm bells. Kenyans can ill-afford the negative energy the political class continues to spew out unabated. Political antagonism must be tempered to give development a chance.

Leaders have demonstrated, time and again, their hopeless inability to break the five-year cycle that sees economic growth dipping every election year. But hope must not be lost, and the time for deciding what sort of leaders will take this country forward is nigh. Kenyans should mark the scorecard now, and promptly send to early retirement all the scoundrels who preach hatred and malice.