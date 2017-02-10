Trump pledges ‘constructive’ ties with China

Photo: China’s leader Xi Jinping. Photo/AFP

New York, Thursday

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Xi Jinping, his first direct approach to the Chinese leader. The president thanked Xi for congratulating him on his inauguration last month and said he looked forward to “constructive” relations.

Trump has not yet spoken to Xi but did call other world leaders. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said his country attached great importance to the letter.

He commended Trump for sending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people and said co-operation between the two countries was the only option.

The letter, featuring standard diplomatic pleasantries, comes after a steady stream of belligerent attacks aimed at Chinese trade and policies.

In recent months, Trump has challenged Beijing on sensitive issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

He angered China by taking a call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, the first involving a US president or president-elect in decades. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. The US cut formal ties with Taiwan in 1979.

“President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China,” the letter said, according to the White House.

Trump also wished the Chinese people “a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster”. Lunar New Year celebrations officially end on Saturday with a Lantern Festival. — BBC