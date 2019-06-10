Work-related stress blamed for suicide cases among police

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Work-related stress is largely to blame for the surge in suicide cases among police officers, National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino said yesterday.

He said police work is replete with stress and traumatic incidents, placing strain on officers’ work and personal life.

“The availability of firearms and exposure to psychologically adverse incidents are some of the reasons for increased cases of suicide. Again, the police culture does not allow for any physical or psychological weakness,” said Owino.

At least 15 police officers have committed suicide this year, raising concern over the mental health of a force charged with protecting the public.

In the last two weeks, at least four police officers have committed suicide under unclear circumstances.

Suicide note

On Friday evening, a police officer attached to Tala Police Post committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using his shirt in the outskirts of Tala town.

Constable Andrew Kiplimo, had been undergoing treatment for depression. Two hours prior to his death, his wife and another colleague had tried to convince him to reduce his alcohol intake.

And in another case on Thursday morning, Constable Edwin Wesonga shot himself dead using his official firearm, an AK-47 rifle, in Mandera.

The officer was attached to Malkaruqa Police Post in Banisa sub-county. The officer had just resumed duty after an annual leave.

Owino however, said the problem was not limited to police officers.

“It is more of a societal problem than a police issue. More Kenyans are committing suicide but those involving police are more pronounced,” he told People Daily.

On May 26, AP Constable Jonah Kimani attached to Umoja II camp committed suicide inside his house. The officer shot himself using his official AK47 rifle which he had picked for patrol duties.

After getting the firearm, the officer went back to his house, changed into civilian clothes before writing a suicide note and turning the gun on himself. In the note, he claimed he was frustrated by a female friend.

Speak out

“Preliminary investigations point to suicide. There is a better way of solving issues and we urge officers to speak out,” Buruburu OCPD Adamson Bungei said.

Reports indicate that most of the officers committing suicide were junior officers who have not served in the service for long.

In January, a jilted AP officer, Constable Gideon Imanman 23, who was dating an underage girl shot himself dead in Naivasha. The deceased officer had only served for one year.

Another police officer accused of robbery took his life inside a cell at Nandi Hills police station. Constable Cosmas Kipchumba Biwott of Anti-Stock Theft Unit was being held at the station pending investigations into the claims.

Stress due to work environment has also been identified as a major cause. An AP officer, for example, shot himself dead in Garissa after he was transferred to a volatile area despite having served in the region for three years. He had been transferred to Ijara AP camp.

“Police work may force officers to work far away from home and in remote areas. This requires a lot of sacrifice, especially with the meagre salaries,” said Owino.

There has been a challenge of the inability by the senior officers to identify and offer disturbed officers help.

A recent training needs assessment revealed that some commanders, who deal directly with the junior officers, are not conversant with management, counselling, station and financial management, and public relations.

“The commanders have been advised to closely monitor their juniors, and offer them necessary help, when needed,” said Owino.

The spokesman said some commanders have been trained on emotional intelligence to help them manage their own emotions, and those of their juniors.

The training focusses on key elements including self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.