Women legislators split along Tanga Tanga, Kieleweke lines

The infighting in Jubilee Party fuelled by the 2022 succession debate has ignited a vicious war among women legislators.

It follows the script of the two factions in the ruling party with one supporting the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga while the other is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

The disagreement has split the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) down the middle, with one group identifying itself with the Handshake and Kieleweke while the other supports the Ruto-allied Tanga Tanga team.

Kewopa, which is an association of women parliamentarians from all parties has now disintegrated into two factions; “Embrace” and “Inua Mama Jenga Taifa,” that might undermine the solidarity required to push for equity and the two-thirds gender rule.

The two camps no longer see eye to eye as they seek to outwit each other in the 2022 succession campaigns.

The warring teams are complete with identifying colours — the “Embrace” team dresses in white during their public functions while “Inua Mama Jenga Taifa” dons red.

Yesterday, “Inua Mama Jenga Taifa” chairperson Alice Wahome (Kandara) said although the divisions were not likely to affect Kewopa, it was clear that the women leadership just like their male counterparts, have taken different stands in the succession debate.

“ We are determined to have the input of the Kenyan woman heard and improve the lot of women unlike our counterparts who have selfish interests,” she told People Daily in an interview.

External forces

She claimed the Embrace group were enjoying State resources. However, “Embrace”, which is led by Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire in the House, dismissed claims they were being funded by external forces, saying they finance their own activities.

The pro-Ruto team of about 40 members last Friday took their first public outing to Malindi where they were hosted by the area MP Aisha Jumwa to raise funds for local women groups.

The Embrace team was on the same day in Murang’a to spread the Handshake and Kieleweke agenda where they ran into trouble when some speakers were booed by Ruto supporters.

KEWOPA chairperson Purity Ngirichi, who is the Kirinyaga Woman Representative, said although the association will not be affected by the current political upheavals, it is clear the membership is divided.

“The divisions are real, we have two camps within the membership but this does not mean the association is affected since its agenda is apolitical and hence won’t be interfered with,” she said.

The Embrace leadership include Rachel Shebesh, Mbarire, Beatrice Elachi, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), who is the patron of the team, and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

The Wahome-led team is taking issue with the presence of Shebesh, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs, and National Gender and Equality Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi, saying they are State officers who should not be dabbling in politics.

Partisan politics

“We are putting Shebesh on notice. She has been an MP and understands what it means for a public officer to engage in partisan politics,” said Wahome.

While defending the movement, Wanga said it is a caucus comprising many organisations, including MPs, governors and Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation, among others.

“Embrace is a movement formed in February with objectives. It has nothing to do with parliamentary business,” she said.

The team had a rough time during its last weekend outing in Murang’a where speakers were heckled by a group chanting pro-Ruto slogans.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege bore the brunt of the heckling forcing her to cut short her speech.

Chege was reduced to tears after several efforts to address the crowd were thwarted by the charged mob.

“I beseech you as the mother of your county not to let me down in the presence of visitors,” Chege pleaded.

Chege blamed her opponents of the hostility and urged the residents not to be misused.

Embrace movement has held rallies in Nairobi, Baringo and the latest being Murang’a and will be moving to other parts of the country to spread their crusade.