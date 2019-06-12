Woman handed life sentence for killing husband’s lover

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

The High Court in Naivasha has sentenced a 36-year-old woman to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of killing a university student five years ago.

Cecilia Waruguru was found guilty of killing a 22-year-old law student after learning that she had an affair with her husband.

High Court judge Richard Mwongo rejected a recommendation by the probation officer for a non-custodial sentence, saying the move would set a bad precedence on how to deal with ‘mpango wa kandos.’

Mobile data

Waruguru had been charged that on June 30, 2013 in King’ori estate in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, she murdered Susan Wanjiru.

The student at the time of the death was employed by the accused’s husband and from mobile phone data collected they had a relationship before she was brutally murdered. Her body, which was found dumped in an open field near their home had multiple stab wounds and was scalded using hot water or a corrosive chemical.

Mwongo termed the murder as crime of passion, adding that the accused’s defence was flimsy and fictitious.

“After the murder, the deceased’s body was thrown in a field not far from her house and this was a cruel and cleverly schemed murder,” he said.

The judge said the accused who is a mother of two was not remorseful even after being found guilty, adding that the deceased died a painful and traumatising death.

“I therefore sentence the accused to life imprisonment. The sentence shall be reviewed after 20 years upon the accused demonstrating good conduct,” he said.