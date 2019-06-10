Wiper, Kanu moot coalition ahead of 2022

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi yesterday agreed to work together to bolster their political strength and chances of winning the 2022 presidential elections.

The two leaders told a fundraiser in aid of Muthale Catholic Church in Kitui County that the efforts to forge a coalition between Wiper and Kanu parties had the blessings of retired President Moi.

Work together

Moi who is the national chairman of the independence party said his father considers the Wiper party leader his political son and that it was his wish that the two should be working together in preparation for the next election.

“We’ve come a long way with Musyoka and more specifically our two communities. If you see me touring Ukambani region, you should understand that we’ve started the mission of reconnecting our leaders and people,” said Senator Moi.

He said they have decided to revive their old ties and work together to bring both Wiper and Kanu parties closer for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“I want to assure Kalonzo that we are like minded and share common positions on many issues related to good governance including zero tolerance to corruption and integrity in public service,” he said.

Musyoka served in Moi’s Kanu government for many years in various ministerial dockets including Foreign Affairs, Education, Environment and Tourism.

Proposed bid

The two leaders said the proposed working relationship between their parties was discussed when Kalonzo paid the senior Moi a visit at Kabarak a few months ago.

The former Vice President said he took Mzee Moi’s counsel to work with his son in supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta Big Four Agenda and the fight against corruption, as they strategise on how to win power in the next elections.

“Mzee Moi asked us to forge a working relationship and specifically support President Uhuru in delivering the Big Four Agenda, but we will now sit down and structure the relationship of our two parties,” he said, adding that the idea will be discussed and ratified soon to formally “broker a deal between the two parties”.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said the proposed deal may see the two leaders run on a joint ticket of a broader political coalition.

He said the building bridges initiative spearheaded by President

Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga did not stop other leaders from forming alliances in readiness for the next elections.

“All political options are on the table. We have been engaged in serious discussions with various leaders including Senator Moi and very soon, our talks will yield good results,” he said.

This comes amid a long-standing tussle between the Mois and Deputy President William Ruto, for the control of the expansive Rift valley region.

Ruto has announced he’ll be seeking the Jubilee party presidential ticket to run for the top office in 2022.