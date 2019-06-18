Wind up insurer, clients demand

Ten customers of Invesco Insurance Company have sued the firm for refusing to pay Sh9 million as directed by an Embu court last year.

Through lawyer Morris Mugendi, they want the High Court commercial division in Nairobi to compel the directors of the insurance firm to personally pay the sum.

They also want the insurer liquidated under supervision of the official receiver and that the directors be ordered to personally pay any debts the company’s assets are unable to settle.

“The company has failed to honour its obligation to pay the full decretal sum and the costs as ordered by the court,” Mugendi said.

The petitioners

Principal magistrate Samuel Mutai awarded Saleisio Kinyua Njagi, Gregory Mwaniki Karunga, Alisa Njeri, Jackleah Wangari, Nyaga Nthia, Alice Kageni, Emmaculate Wanjiru, Juliet Muthoni, Venessa Kambi and Nancy Muthomi Sh9,007,570.50 plus costs and interests last year.

“As at the date of this petition, it has failed and refused to pay or make a reasonable payments of the decretal sums since the date of the decree as well as the statutory notice dated April 2, 2019,” Mugendi said.

They said Invesco has before issued them with cheques with the knowledge they would not be honoured for lack of funds.

Mugendi claims his clients’ attempts to realise the decretal sum through sale of the company’s movable property have all come to naught as the auctioneers have returned the warrants unexecuted and to date, the decree remains unsettled and continues to accrue interests.

“ I believe the company made or ought to have sufficient provision for payments to the petitioners,” added Mugendi.