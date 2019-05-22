Widows lose bid to disinherit co-wife

The Court of Appeal has resolved a succession battle involving an old man, who disinherited his first two wives and their 10 children in favour of his third spouse in his written will made 26 years ago.

The late Mzee Onesmus Ikiki Waithanwa died on October 4, 1994 at the age of 77 and had disowned his first two wives, Tabitha Wambui and Leah Njoki and their 10 children and left all his assets to his third wife Mary, who had only one son.

Appellate judges Daniel Musinga, Patrick Kiage and Agnes Murgor, who described the deceased as “a solid polygamist and prolific sire,” ruled that the old man’s will dated January 29, 1993 was valid and enforceable.

The court threw out an appeal by the aggrieved widows and their children against senior counsel Lee Muthoga, who successfully petitioned for a grant of probate on June 12, 2000, in his capacity as the executor of Mzee Ikiki’s will.

No evidence

The petition was initially opposed by seven objectors—widows Wambui and Njoki, sons John Wagura, Patrick Maina and Anthony Wachira and daughters Lucy Bancy Wanjiku and Esther Wanjiru. They claimed the will was a fraud and discriminatory for disinheriting them of the family property.

Later, son Joseph Ndung’u and daughter Salome Gathoni separately lodged objections as dependants of the deceased. They protested the contested will could not be executed without their participation as beneficiaries.

The Appellate bench upheld the dismissal of the objections by High Court judge Mary Kasango, while sitting in Nyeri, on October 22, 2008 on grounds no evidence was offered by the complainants that Muthoga and Mary had influenced the deceased in making the will. The document had been executed in accordance with the law, the judge had ruled.

In the landmark judgment, justices Musinga, Kiage and Murgor said the old man had signed the document to prove he intended to give effect to his last wishes.

Further, renowned lawyer Evans Gaturu and a business partner of the deceased, HW Gichohi, appended their names, signatures and date on the will.

“The deceased had the freedom to dispose of all his earthly possessions as he deemed fit. It was within this very exercise of testamentary freedom that the deceased elected to leave out his sons, John Wagura and Joseph Ndung’u, and in the same breath, bequeathed the lion’s share of his estate to his third wife for reasons that were personal to him.

He was under no obligation to give any reasons for so doing,” the three-judge bench pointed out.

The court dismissed the argument by the complainants that the estate of the deceased ought to have been subjected to Kikuyu customary law and divided equally among them. “The deceased did not die intestate (without making a formal death wish),” the court held in the 28-page judgment.

Challenges cited

“It would have been more prudent for the disinherited sons to raise objections against the deceased’s will by filing proceedings for adequate provision instead of attempting to invalidate the will or to subordinate it to the dictates of Kikuyu customary law,” the trio observed.

The aggrieved parties were under the obligation to prove the family patriarch was not of sound mind when he allegedly made the contested will. They only claimed he died from diabetes, he was old, senile and semi-literate, which impaired his judgement and capacity to make a will.

“It is not in contention that the deceased suffered from diabetes which eventually resulted in his death as is evident from the death certificate. It is also not in contention that the deceased was semi-literate. However, the appellants have failed to prove the nexus between the deceased’s ailment, literacy and age and his capacity to make a will,” the Appellate judges said.

Withdrawing money

They pointed out that the family had expressed suspicions that Mary, who had only one son, had received 70 per cent of the entire estate. They had claimed that she acted in cahoots with Gichohi to benefit from the estate and that Muthoga was openly biased in withdrawing money from the bank account of the deceased and giving it to the third wife by disregarding court orders to share it out to the entire family.

“These, to our mind, remain pure allegations as only the deceased knew why he would consciously and deliberately extend such largesse to his last and youngest wife. It is not for the courts to negate his command,” they pointed out.

“The cure for the allegations of the executor being biased and in defiance of court orders would have been for the appellants to file contempt proceedings. They did not do so,” Justices Musinga, Kiage and Murgor said and rejected the plea to have the matter heard afresh by the High Court.