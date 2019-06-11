When the laws conspire to deny boychild justice

Appeal judges raise alarm over rampant discrimination against teenage boys in cases where they engage in consensual intercourse

In what could lend credence to the proposal to lower the age of sexual consent, the Court of Appeal has raised alarm over rampant discrimination of teenage boys accused of defiling their age-mates in clear cases of consensual intimacy.

In most of such cases, aggrieved parents of the victims press criminal charges against the hapless offenders even when the alleged victims confess their participation in amorous adventures.

Some of the “victims” are compelled to record incriminating statements with the police and medical reports are cooked up to reflect non-existent injuries to private parts, all meant to ensure adolescent boys are punished for their youthful indiscretions.

For fear of parental rejection and reprisal, the girls are forced to play to the whims of vengeful parents who demand quick justice to those they feel have violated their daughters.

In two landmark decisions last Thursday, Appellate judges Milton Asike-Makhandia, Patrick Kiage and John Otieno-Odek decried grave penalties suffered by the boychild within the country’s criminal justice system.

They asked the magistracy and the High Court to adopt “a more fair-minded and even-handed approach” to defilement cases by first establishing the age of the alleged offenders.

According to a special audit conducted under the auspices of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), 452 children were illegally admitted to mainstream prisons, with 348 others remanded in juvenile homes for petty offences between 2013 and 2014.

The report decried the increasing trend of adolescents engaging in consensual sexual activities, which exposes them to the criminal justice system. According to the audit report, 15 per cent of the children were detained for defilement and attempted defilement.

Recently, the Court of Appeal provoked a heated public debate with its recommendation for amendment of the law to lower the age of consent sex from 18 years to 16. The suggestion, which was vehemently opposed by the Church, politicians and civil rights groups, arose out of the myriad defilement cases involving consenting adolescents.

Justices Makhandia, Kiage and Odek expressed their concerns when they quashed two separate 20-year jail terms imposed on Rodgers Barasa and Evans Wanjala Siibi for defiling and impregnating two 15-year-old girls, respectively. Their first appeals had been dismissed by High Court judge Abida Ali-Aroni in Bungoma.

Zealous deployment

They declined to order fresh trials for the two, now adults who cannot have the privileges enjoyed by minors in criminal cases.

The three-judge bench deplored “a zealous deployment” of the Sexual Offences Act, under which the charge of defilement falls, “for the supposed protection of adolescent girls.” Defilement attracts a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of life in jail.

“The unfair consequences of a skewed application of that statute, predominantly against the male adolescent, is quite apparent: two youths caught engaging in sex receive diametrically opposite treatment,” said the judges.

“The girl is branded a victim and guided to turn against her youthful partner while the boy, Juliet’s Romeo, is branded the villain, hauled before the courts and visited with a lengthy jail term.”

“We very much doubt that it conduces to good sense, policy and our own conceptions of justice and fairness that the law should be deployed in a manner so discriminative in effect,” they added.

The law recognises the vulnerability of minors, and Article 53 (2) of the Constitution has put in place measures to protect their best interests.

“Indeed, by reason of Section 186 of the Children Act, a child who is accused of having infringed any law has various other safeguards additional to the rights available to other suspects or accused persons. Those safeguards are quite elaborate,” the Appellate judges further observed.

“Trial courts must be more vigilant to ensure young persons in conflict with the law are accorded the full protection afforded by various constitutional and statutory guarantees and safeguards that exist in our laws. It is time we were more deliberately solicitous of the best interest of children,” they said.

The Appellate judges directed all trial courts to scrupulously follow the guidelines on handling criminal cases involving minors to avoid convictions that are based on questionable pleas of guilty. Further, children who fall foul of the law are entitled to legal representation at Government expense.

Grave matter

“A plea of guilty should be accepted and convictions entered with a great deal of circumspection. It ought to be certain, clear, unquestionable and without doubt, evasion or ambiguity,” they said. “A plea of guilty is a grave matter with a seriousness that is directly proportional to the severity of the sentence that the particular offence attracts.”

“Indeed, when an accused person enters a plea of guilty, he literally gives the prosecution a walk-over. He repudiates his rights to a full trial. He gives up the right to challenge any evidence against him.”

He divests and releases the prosecution from the duty to prove each and every element of the charge beyond reasonable doubt,” they noted.

“The accused person passes over the right to confront his accuser. He disentitles himself to the right to testify, tender evidence and call witnesses in his own defence. And he forfeits the right to appeal by reason of Section 348 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which provides that no appeal is allowed in the case of an accused who has pleaded guilty and has been convicted except as to the extent or legality of the sentence,” Justices Makhandia, Kiage and Odek said.

Ends.