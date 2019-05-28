Wetang’ula to face DCI over fake gold scam

Kinyuru Munuhe and Nancy Gitonga @kinyurumunuhe

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is to be grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tomorrow over a multi-million-shilling gold scam involving an Emirates businessman.

A source said the DCI has summoned the senator to shed light into the matter that has now acquired political dimensions. Wetang’ula returned on Sunday evening after 10-day official trip to Hong Kong and China for a preparatory international anti-corruption session.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have been sucked into the saga as they try to score political mileage on the scam.

At the same time, businessman Jared Otieno, who is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud Sh300 million through fake gold transactions, was yesterday released on a Sh1.5 million cash bail.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi also released Otieno’s 15 co-accused on separate bail terms. The accused were further ordered to deposit their passport with the court and report to the investigating officers once every two weeks.

Their case will be mentioned on June 10 while hearing was fixed for July 2.

By yesterday evening, the embattled senator, whose name is featuring prominently in the fraudulent dealing, did not respond to our calls to confirm if he has formally received police summons.

Before he went to China, Wetang’ula admitted through his personal assistant to having been involved in the transaction but denied having conned the businessman. He said he also lost money in the deal.

Thorough probe

At the same time, investigations are underway to establish the authenticity of the acrimonious viral audio clip depicting a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi and the senator arguing over an alleged gold consignment that was to pass through Kenya from Congo to UAE.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to conduct thorough probe of the controversial audio where one party is heard dropping names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

Zandi is said to be a business associate of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“I am a hundred per cent sure there is no problem and tell Sheikh not to panic. We are finishing this matter and we will come and toast together,” a man thought to be Wetang’ula is heard saying.

He adds: “We will have to sit down and discuss this issue of money because the amount of money I have seen is not the amount of money you are talking about.”

The phone conversation apparently irritated Zandi, who then says the Sheikh had run out of patience. He warned of “disastrous” consequences if the consignment was not delivered.

The name Zaheer Jhanda is also mentioned as a contact person, although the Kisii-based politician-cum-businessman has not recorded a statement with the police.