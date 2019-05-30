Wetang’ula free man as fake gold saga probe ‘stalls’

Zadock Angira and Seth Onyango @PeopleDailyKe

The probe into the multi-million-shilling gold scandal involving an Arab businessman may have stalled, even as key questions remain unanswered.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, who is believed to have played a key role in the scam, is yet to be grilled by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

Wetang’ula said he had not received any summons from DCI boss George Kinoti. He steered clear of the topic, terming it a sideshow. “I am not aware of what you are talking about, it is a non-issue to me and I don’t want to engage in it,” he said while addressing a press conference at Ford-Kenya headquarters.

A source at the DCI headquarters said a report on the forensic voice analysis that would have linked the senator to the scam had not been concluded, and it would be premature to grill him.

It was not clear why the forensics took over a week despite the fact that with the right equipment and analysts, forensic speaker identification takes less than 30 minutes.

The seven days the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji gave the investigative team to conclude the probe, have also expired.

The DCI team went to Dubai to be furnished with copies of payment receipts, invoices, and or bank transaction but did not gather the evidence from the complainant.

Analyse audio

As a result, they have not been able to interrogate Wetang’ula since the complainant has not recorded a statement.

In the leaked telephone conversation, the man believed to be Wetang’ula questions the amount involved.

“We will have to sit down and discuss this issue of money because the amount of money I have seen is not the amount of money you are talking about,” he said.

A few days after the senator’s name was mentioned in the scam, he left the country for Hong Kong for a preparatory international anti-corruption session and returned last weekend. Before he went to China, Wetang’ula admitted having been involved in the transaction but denied conning the businessman.

Detectives said they were analysing the audio in which a man believed to be Wetang’ula is also heard assuring the Dubai-based gold dealer, believed to be Ali Zandi, that the gold would be delivered from Congo to Dubai.

On May 18, the DPP ordered Kinoti to conduct a thorough probe of the controversial audio, in which one party is heard dropping names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

But the DPP appeared to suggest that the investigative authorities had not gathered much evidence against the real culprits.

“I encourage anyone with information that may assist the investigations to volunteer the same,” he said.