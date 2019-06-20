Wetang’ula criticises state of healthcare, says facilities lack essential medicines

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has decried “the sorry state” of the health sector. He said most public health facilities across the country lack medicines, including those used to treat malaria and waterborne diseases.

Wetang’ula said provision of health services in public institutions seven years after devolution was wanting and has contributed to many deaths due to negligence by health practitioners. He faulted some health officials for operating private facilities at the expense of public institutions.

“Doctors should choose between working for the government or private practice. It’s not going to be practical to put one foot in government institutions and the other in a private institution,” he said.

Wetangula, who spoke in Senate while seconding the Kemsa amendment bill that was sponsored by nominated Senator Mary Seneta, said the law was setting noble goals towards improving the Kenyan health sector.