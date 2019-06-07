We’ll not refund Sh830m house perks, vow MPs

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Defiant MPs have vowed not to refund the money paid to them as house allowances as demanded by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“We will go to court to defend what rightfully belongs to us. We are State officers and we remain so,” said a member who attended yesterday’s meeting at Parliament Buildings.

The MPs, who held a Kamukunji (informal meeting) yesterday, accused the Commission of double standards on the issue of house allowance which other State officers enjoy.

During the heated meeting chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi, the MPs in particular questioned the role of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to warrant payment. The lawmakers directed the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to engage lawyers to defend their case in a suit filed against them by SRC.

“We are concerned that the SRC has been hard on MPs allowances but put (sic) a blind eye when it comes to other State officers,” said a member who sought anonymity.

The Commission was emphatic MPs must refund Sh2 million each pocketed as house allowance. The Commission has filed a suit at the High Court seeking to compel the lawmakers to refund all the money paid by the PSC. If the suit succeeds, the Commission will recover Sh830 million from the 415 MPs of the two Houses.

The PSC backdated the allowances to October 5, 2018. That meant MPs, who have been pocketing Sh250,000 per month, were paid Sh2 million lump sum for the eight months.

Commission chair Lyn Mengich insists the move by the PSC is unconstitutional and payment of house allowance to MPs amounts to double payment of benefit, already included in gross pay.

Citing Article 260 of the Constitution, Mengich says the role of determining remuneration and benefits is the exclusive responsibility of SRC. “The PSC does not have constitutional authority to determine any remuneration and benefits of State officers,” said she.

Double payment

The commission claims that Parliament misinterpreted the housing benefit extended to President, Deputy President, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, governors and their deputies, and Speakers of County Assemblies.

She said the action by the PSC to pay MPs house allowance would cost taxpayers an extra Sh104 million every month, or Sh1.2 billion annually. Currently, MPs are well remunerated, states SRC and their remuneration comprises a consolidated salary as well as numerous benefits. MPs are entitled to a weekly mileage allowance of Sh109 per kilometre for as many as 750 kilometres per week and monthly car maintenance allowance of Sh356,525.

The Commission maintains that payment of house allowances would not only create inequity in remuneration and benefits for State officers, but would also lead to demands for the allowance by other State officers.

Ben Washiali, Deputy Leader of Majority posed: “Why is the welfare of other State officers catered for but when it comes to MPs, it is always greed even when it is expressly provided for in the law?”

Muturi, who chairs the PSC, has since defended the payment, saying it was within the law.

“We acted on the court ruling of October 5, 2018 by Justice Chacha Mwita, who affirmed all State officers are entitled to housing benefits,” Muturi said. He added: “Contrary to popular belief, every benefit extended to legislators, even long before the housing one, has been determined by the SRC. Curiously, the same benefits have been extended to the Executive and the Judiciary but without any undue focus.”

Mengich said the Commission in Gazette Notices No. 6516, 6517, 6518 and 6519 of 2017 set gross pay for State officers, including MPs.

Independent offices

The gross pay comprises basic salary and allowances, inclusive of house allowance. Any payment outside the gross pay is, therefore, unlawful, the Commission said.

The commission, Mengich added, had not set any house allowance for State officers in the Executive, county governments, Parliament, Judiciary, constitutional commissions and independent offices outside the Gazette notice. She said the country’s wage bill for the last financial year stood at Sh 733 billion or 50 per cent of revenue, which exceeded the limit stipulated in the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.