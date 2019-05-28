‘We need nothing more’ for new curriculum

Ronald Mwadzombo @PeopleDailyKe

Shortage of infrastructure in schools will not affect implementation of the new system of education, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) chairperson Sara Ruto (pictured) said on Saturday.

Speaking at Magogoni Primary School in Kauma sub-county Kilifi county during the assessment of the ongoing implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) system of education in schools located in hardship areas, Ruto acknowledged that despite every Kenyan child being equal and has a right to education, some schools still have infrastructure challenges.

“We do not necessarily need a desk to learn, it is good to have it, it may improve your handwriting. Most activities that we do in the lower primary, sometimes we push away the desks because we want to create space for learning.

We want teaching and learning materials to be in school, therefore, teachers should be well trained,” said Ruto adding that it is important to get certain things but if we have a creative teacher she /he will be able to make do with what they have to ensure the children learn,” she said.

However, Ruto noted that absenteeism will affect teaching of the the curriculum. She maintained that the education system must change.

“The society is changing, we are living in the 21st Century and we need skills competences needed for this era. This is a country on the move and we have to change with times. If we fail to move with times, it means we are not listening to the issues and the problems of our society and we will be failing our children,” she said.