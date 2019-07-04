We back Samboja bid to dissolve county, say Taita legislators

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

MPs from Taita Taveta yesterday threw their weight behind a petition by Governor Granton Samboja to have the devolved unit dissolved over continued wrangles between the Executive and the Assembly.

Samboja has already launched a signature collection campaign aimed at enlisting at least 18,000 people to dissolve the county government and call for fresh elections.

Led by area Senator Johnes Mwaruma, the MPs said signing the petition and eventual dissolution of the county government would put to an end the politics of blackmail and usher in those of development.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Parliament Buildings, Mwaruma said it is unfortunate that the County Assembly of Taita Taveta has failed in its cardinal role of oversight and is now busy engaging in politics of brinkmanship.

Mwaruma was flanked by Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, his Voi counterpart Johnes Mlolwa and Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate).

“We the undersigned, collectively support the governor’s petition of seeking the dissolution of the county government,” they said in their joint press statement.

Yesterday the governor, who has declared he will not dialogue with the MCAs any more, said the exercise to collect signatures was going on seamlessly saying more than 10,000 signatures had been registered by Wednesday evening.