Wajir East MP held over Woman Rep Gedi assault

Hillary Mageka and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Wajir East MP Rashid Amin is set to be arraigned today after police arrested him yesterday evening over allegations of assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi at Parliament precincts.

His arrest came hours after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed police to investigate the assault allegations levelled against the MP and if found culpable institute criminal proceedings against him.

Amin reportedly accosted Gedi at Parliament precincts parking lot, had a conversation before physically assaulting her as Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga watched helplessly.

Matter reported

The matter was recorded at Parliament Police Station.

“Criminals cannot be harboured in Parliament. A crime is a crime. On this matter, I have directed the police to go to whatever extent they can to investigate and if necessary arrest and charge before the court whoever is found to be culpable,” Muturi said in his communication to the House yesterday.

The Speaker’s ruling came after Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obo rose on a point of order demanding that Muturi gives direction on the matter.

Meanwhile, women parliamentarians expressed fears that their security is not granted within the precincts of Parliament hours after the Wajir Women Representative was assaulted.

Led by Wanga and her Kirinyaga counterpart Purity Ngirici, the lawmakers asked Muturi to assure them of their security or “provide women MPs with guns, knives and machetes ” to deal with their assailants.

Addressing a press conference at the venue of incident, Wanga, who witnessed the assault, said she was with Gedi when they met Amin at the parking lot.

“As we walked out of Parliament Buildings, we ran into Amin and the two began having a conversation that was calm. But before too long, because I could not understand their language, what I heard were expletives such as stupid, nonsense and blows landing on Gedi’s face,” she said.

Gedi was taken to Karen Hospital for treatment and later went to see a police doctor in Nairobi. When reached for comment, Amin denied assaulting Gedi and called on the police to investigate the matter.

Women leaders

Elsewhere, the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has condemned the attack on Gedi terming it as intolerance and total disrespect to women leaders.

In a statement emailed to newsrooms, NGEC chairperson Joyce Mutinda reminded Amin of the provisions of Leadership and Integrity Act which prohibits members from behaving in a cruel, malicious and humiliating manner whose intention is to undermine a person. “Assaulting a woman MP in this day and age is unacceptable. NGEC urges the relevant law enforcement arms of government to ensure justice is served and guarantee the safety of Gedi.”