Waititu accuses Nyoro of working with foes to drag his name in graft, bring him down

Oliver Musembi and Clement Kamau

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has accused his deputy James Nyoro of colluding with his enemies to plot his downfall.

Earlier, Nyoro was booed during Madaraka Day celebrations at the Ndumberi stadium, forcing him to cut short his speech.

Kiambu county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga had earlier descried incessant political fights and disunity among local politicians which he said must come to and as it gives the county a bad name.

A furious Waititu told off Nyoro accusing his principal assistant of ganging up with his political adversaries to tarnish his name.

The governor linked Nyoro to a group that was spreading propaganda to the link him with corrupt deals and mismanagement of county resources.

“They have manufactured lies in the hope that I will go to prison so that they can be elected governor, but their wishes are in vain,” Waititu fumed.

Nyoro had earlier accused Waititu of backtracking on a unity pact.