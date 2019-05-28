Waitiki trespass case against firm to go on, court rules

Kenya Power yesterday suffered a major blow after the Environment and Lands Court allowed a suit filed by Likoni tycoon Evanson Waitiki to proceed to full hearing.

Waitiki, who sold 930 acres of land in Likoni to the government to settle squatters four years ago is seeking Sh200 million for compensation in general damages.

The court declined to allow an application by the power distributor seeking to halt the proceedings pending inclusion of the Attorney General (AG).

Kenya Power has moved to the Court of Appeal where it is seeking permission to enjoin AG in the suit. This is after the Environment and Lands Court earlier dismissed a similar application.

The electricity supplier has argued that because Waitiki was compensated by the government, the effect of the settlement regularised what was previously an action of trespass and therefore, claim of tresspass is invalid.

Justice Charles Yano yesterday ruled that halting the proceedings will further delay the conclusion of the case, which will not serve the interest of justice considering that the case has been pending in court for seven years.

“If the proceedings are stayed at this point while considering an appeal has not been filed, there will be delay which will not serve the interest of justice considering that this suit was filed in 2012, nearly seven years ago,” he said.

He argued the intended appeal by the firm will not be rendered nugatory in the event a stay is not granted as KP could still make an application to set aside the proceedings should its intended appeal succeeds.

In addition, the judge said Kenya Power still has the opportunity to apply for stay of execution if any decree was passed against it at the end of the compensation case.