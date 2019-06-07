Waiguru given three weeks to pay suppliers

About 120 contractors and suppliers from Kirinyaga have given the area Governor Anne Waiguru up to June 30 to pay Sh420 million pending bills or they move to court.

The group said their property were auctioned by banks to repay loans they took to finance projects and supplies to the county government.

Speaking to press in Kerugoya town after a meeting, the contractors said the impact of the pending bills to the county’s economy is big because most businesses have gone under while some businesspeople have had their property auctioned.

Fredrick Kinyua, who is the chairman of contractors and suppliers in the county, said they have been forced to demand their money, adding that they have hired a lawyer to take the matter to court if the county fails to pay them.