Waiguru asks health workers to resume duty or face the sack

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has threatened to sack all striking health workers who will not have reported to work by today.

Speaking yesterday at Kiambatha Primary School in Gichugu when she distributed avocado seedlings to farmers, Waiguru said: “The strike is unprotected since we have a court order preventing them from downing tools. As such, we are going to sack any health worker who will not have reported to work by today.”

Remain put

The county boss added that she can only negotiate with the medics if they resume duty. Health workers at Kerugoya Referral Hospital downed tools last week citing poor working conditions and vowed to remain put until Waiguru meets their demands. Officials of various medical unions on Tuesday said services in Kinyaga, Kimbimbi and Sagana hospitals were also paralysed.

A spot check by People Daily revealed that some patients from the county were transferred to Embu County Referral Hospital even as medics warned that the facility would soon be overwhelmed by the growing number of patients.