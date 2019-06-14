Waiganjo case ruling for July 31

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

The High Court in Nakuru will rule on an application by the State seeking to reopen an abuse of office case against police impostor Joshua Waiganjo (pictured) and two former senior officers.

In his ruling, Justice Joel Ngugi gave the orders after parties in the matter closed their arguments on the application in which the prosecution wants crucial witnesses to be allowed to testify. He directed the parties to appear for the ruling on July 31.

“The court has noted the arguments from both parties and will deliver its judgment,” said Ngugi.

Waiganjo, former Rift Valley Provincial boss John M’mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Remy Ngugi want the court to dismiss the application by the State saying the court should instead make a ruling in their abuse of office matter.