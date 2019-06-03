Visiting Archbishop Welby denounces gay marriages

George Morara

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby yesterday strengthened the Anglican Church’s opposition on homosexuality when he stated his reservations on same sex marriage.

However, speaking at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, the visiting primate called for equal treatment of the gay community regardless of their stand.

“The Anglican Church will always advocate for traditional marriage, the union between a man and woman,” he told journalists.

Last week, the High Court upheld a law banning gay sex, keeping same sex relations punishable by 14 years in jail. The ruling, however, drew strong criticism from the United Nations and rights activists.

Same-sex relationships are a crime in more than 70 countries around the world, almost half of them in Africa. Neighbouring Uganda once enacted a law imposing a life sentence for certain acts of gay sex although it was later nullified by court.

Global gains

Welby said despite the fact that the church does not support gays, it is important to consider their views and stand as a group caught in the middle of society. “Marriage is between a male and female, and the Church will continue advocating for this matter,” he added.

Welby, who is leading theologians from across the globe in the theological symposium at the Jumuia Conference in Limuru, said Kenya is headed in the right direction after the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit said everyone is welcome to worship in the Anglican Church saying that the Church is a collection of everybody in society, and institution that leads people to repentance.