Vehicle companies assured of support

Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has assured the local vehicle assembling companies that the government will provide an enabling policy environment for business.

“The government is partnering with stakeholders in creation of policies that will ensure more vehicles are produced locally to support the local vehicle assembling industry,” the CS said yesterday when he commissioned a new Isuzu East Africa assembly line. Munya said the government would provide a ready market for the locally assembled vehicles.

The CS said the government is keen on reducing the cost of production by cutting the cost of power and reducing taxes to make products competitive in both local and international markets.

“The government will make sure that the tax is friendly to the assembling plants by reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) from six to two per cent,” Munya said. He said vehicle assembling would contribute to the realisation of the industrialisation goals.– KNA