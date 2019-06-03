Varsity students group to sensitise boy child on gender-based violence

Irene Githinji

The Kenya Universities Students Organisation (Kuso) plans to sensitise the boy child on gender-based violence amid growing concerns over killing of women by their lovers or spouses.

Coming against the backdrop of a vigil held last week at the University of Nairobi with hash tags #HerLifeMatters, #EndFemicideNow, the students also want men incorporated in the campaign.

Chairman Joshua Ayika urged universities’ council’s to incorporate their programme to institutions of higher learning.

“We are launching a campaign to sensitise the boy-child it is alright to walk out in a relationship. Since women empowerment is already going on well, we realised our women are dying in the hands of men and in relationships thus, it is important to also sensitise and empower young men,” he said.

Ayika said time has come for the society to remain alert and prevent the loss of lives.