Value relations over cash, US tells Kenya

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The United States government has advised Kenya to value “respectful diplomatic relations” than “bigger cheques”.

Speaking during a visit to the Port of Mombasa yesterday, US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter (pictured) said it was important for Kenya to value healthier relations between its development partners as opposed to money.

“Anybody can write a cheque. Some people can write bigger cheques than others but that is not what United States in looking for. What the US is looking for are partnerships like these where we take technology, we take expertise and we share that we work side by side,” he said. McCarter was witnessing the handing over of equipment to enhance detection of illicit and contraband goods at the Port from the US government.

Veiled attack

The envoy did not give names of the countries he claimed were giving Kenya “big cheques”. However, the statement could be viewed as a thinly unveiled attack against China, which has advanced huge loans to Kenya.

The envoy also said he has directed officials working at the Embassy in Nairobi to step out more often and strike rapport with ordinary Kenyans.

“What I have told the people in Nairobi who work under me is take every chance they can get to work side by side with the people of Kenya,” he said.