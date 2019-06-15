Use your own talents to earn aliving, First Lady urges youth

PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged the youth to fully utilise their talents to earn a decent living. The First Lady noted that arts and culture present vast opportunities for the youth to apply their creativity and generate income.

“We must encourage our youth to pursue arts and culture as a new frontier towards economic development for the future,” she said.

She spoke on Friday when she officially opened a photo exhibition by diplomats based in the country dubbed, ‘Kenya Through the Diplomats Lens’.

“This exhibition celebrates our country’s diversity and also provides appreciation of culture, heritage and harmony through photographs. As a result of its empowerment and mentorship projects, it will also have great social impact that will inspire and nurture the talents our youth in photo-art,” she said.

The photo exhibition showcased a unique collection of photographs taken by members of the diplomatic community in Kenya illustrating the nation’s beauty and diversity.

It also featured photographs taken by students from Kibera, sponsored by the Nikon Photo School, who through pictures, communicate their thoughts, imagination and passion.

“We are also here to appreciate the remarkable talents of our youth who have participated by showcasing their creative work through images presented at this event,” the First Lady said.

Proceeds from the sale of the photographs will go towards supporting Destiny Children’s Centre which nurtures orphaned children in Kibera and Karika Care Giving Centre for the elderly in Kawangware, Nairobi.

On environmental conservation, the First Lady said the photo exhibition depicted different aspects of the country and reminded all Kenyans of the need to pay special attention to the environment.

“Land, air and water are all central to our survival. We must be deliberate in our actions to protect and preserve it for future generations. We are all custodians of this planet,” she said.

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the exhibition was a step in the right direction as it promoted the preservation of the country’s cultural and national heritage.

She said event created a new watermark in the recognition of photography as form of art with immense economic potential.

“We will collectively work to see the expansion of this space as a source of livelihood for many,” the CS said noting that the cultural and creative sector is increasingly being recognised as an engine that powers job creation.

Other speakers included National Museums of Kenya Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia and Iraqi Amb Burhan Al-Jaf who is also the chairman of the ‘Kenya Through the Diplomat’s Lens’ photo exhibition.

Earlier at State House Nairobi, the First Lady hosted the Chief Executive Officer of Save a Child’s Heart (SACH) Rina Attias at a meeting where they discussed the challenges facing children from poor families born with heart conditions.

SACH is an international non-profit organisation that works to save lives by improving the quality and accessibility of cardiac care for children.

Mrs Kenyatta, who is the patron of the Kenyan chapter of SACH, was briefed on the progress made by the organisation in helping 48 Kenyan children to undergo complex heart surgeries in Israel.

The organisation also runs a training programme for Kenyan paediatric cardiologist and cardiac surgeons in Israel.

Margaret commended the organisation for its outstanding charitable work and promised to continue to supporting the its programmes.